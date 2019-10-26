International Development News
Development News Edition

Chargers try to fix defensive woes at struggling Chicago

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 26-10-2019 01:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-10-2019 01:31 IST
Chargers try to fix defensive woes at struggling Chicago
Image Credit: Flickr

Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa is accustomed to corralling opposing quarterbacks and ball carriers. Lately, Bosa also has been chasing the pulse of his defensive unit -- or at least working to find what's ailing it.

The Chargers enter their Sunday visit to the Chicago Bears struggling on defense, namely in allowing big plays. Although Los Angeles sits in sound positioning in several league defensive rankings -- including passing yards allowed (fifth), points allowed (10th) and total yards allowed (11th) -- the team still has proven susceptible to breakdowns in key moments. "There's hits and misses," Bosa said. "I think the pieces are there. We just have to tackle a little better, and I think it's a totally different ballgame."

Chargers coach Anthony Lynn and defensive coordinator Gus Bradley maintain that improved gang tackling, getting as many defenders to the ball as soon as possible, will boost Los Angeles (2-5) and help provide a difference down the stretch. Los Angeles' five losses have come by a combined 27 points. Free safety Rayshawn Jenkins, whom Lynn called the "eraser tackler" this week, plays a prominent role as the last line of defense.

"He's missed a couple (tackles), and I think the ones that he's missed have been big, so it seems like he's missed a decent amount of tackles," Lynn said. "But he really hasn't. ... If he misses, a lot of times it's going to be a big play. That's why you've got to have a guy back there that can tackle and that's aggressive, like Rayshawn. "Overall, Rayshawn is one of my better tacklers in the secondary. We have had some tackling issues, don't get me wrong, but I don't think Rayshawn is one of them."

Injuries have wrecked the Chargers up front, and top receiver Keenan Allen (hamstring) was added to the training room log this week. He was unable to practice Thursday and Friday and his availability at Chicago is in serious doubt. Chicago (3-3) has lost two straight as it searches for an offensive identity. The Bears are averaging 263.7 yards per game, ranked 30th in the NFL, while their average of 70.0 rushing yards per game ranks 28th, one spot and 4.3 yards per game fewer than the Chargers.

Coming off their bye week, the Bears had a franchise-low seven carries during their 36-25 home loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 7. Although the team struggled to establish a rhythm in any facet of its attack with quarterback Mitch Trubisky returning from a shoulder injury sustained in Week 4, Bears coach Matt Nagy has aimed to rejuvenate the ground game going forward. "I know we need to run the ball more. I'm not an idiot. I realize that," Nagy said. "Seven rushes and the minimum amount of times, I totally understand that. You need to do it. I never go into a game saying I want to throw the ball 54 times (as Trubisky did against the Saints).

"I would love to go into a game and say I want to run the ball 54 times. But that hasn't happened." Bears defensive back Sherrick McManis, who sustained a concussion against the Saints, didn't practice Wednesday, but all others on the active roster are healthy.

Lynn said Wednesday that left tackle Russell Okung would make his season debut in Chicago after suffering a pulmonary embolism in June. However, Lynn said Trent Scott would take a majority of snaps as Okung works himself back into shape. Chargers defensive end Melvin Ingram returned to a limited practice Wednesday after missing the last three games with a hamstring issue. He's likely to play for the first time since Week 4.

Chicago leads the all-time series 7-5, including victories in the past two meetings between the teams, in 2011 and 2015.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

NCLAT asks ED, MCA to discuss and settle issue of attachment of Bhushan Power and Steel assets

Jewellery stocks trade lower on Dhanteras, PC Jeweller drops by 5.6 pc

'How to spot a wormhole in space decoded'

InterGlobe Aviation shares tumble 7 pc after Q2 earnings

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

Global | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

Global

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

Global

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

Global

Latest News

US STOCKS-S&P 500 nears record high on trade progress, upbeat Intel earnings

U.S. stocks rose on Friday after Washington said it was close to finalizing parts of a trade pact with Beijing and strong quarterly results from Intel Corp boosted investor sentiment, sending the SP 500 briefly over the record high close it...

Renewed anti-government protests in Iraq leave 42 dead

Renewed anti-government protests across Iraq left more than 40 people dead on Friday through tear gas, live rounds and fires, according to a watchdog and security sources. The protests represent the second phase of a week-long movement in e...

Motor racing-Mexican F1 promoter credits Netflix for surge of female fans

Mexican Grand Prix organisers say more women than ever are expected to attend this years Formula One race, thanks to the success of a Netflix fly-on-the-wall documentary series.Alejandro Soberon, president of promoters CIE, told reporters o...

UPDATE 2-Amnesty says Turkey deporting Syrians to planned 'safe zone' region

Turkey is forcibly sending Syrian refugees to an area of Syria near the border where it aims to set up a safe zone even though the conflict there has not ended, Amnesty International said in a report published on Friday. Human Rights Watch ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019