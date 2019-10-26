International Development News
Development News Edition

Leicester make history with nine-goal destruction of Southampton

  • PTI
  • |
  • Southampton
  • |
  • Updated: 26-10-2019 09:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-10-2019 09:35 IST
Leicester make history with nine-goal destruction of Southampton
Image Credit: Flickr

Leicester City went into the Premier League record books on Friday with a 9-0 hammering of Southampton that equalled the biggest ever win in the history of the division. Ayoze Perez and Jamie Vardy both hit hat-tricks as Brendan Rodgers' side moved second with a huge win that continued their superb start to the season.

The rout equalled Manchester United's 9-0 demolition of Ipswich at Old Trafford on March 1995. Leicester is just five points behind league leaders Liverpool, who host Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, after a historic display that sank the Saints, who drop into the relegation zone on goal difference, at a soaking wet St Mary's Stadium.

However, despite the massive margin of victory, they can still be caught by reigning champions Manchester City, who will retake the second spot should they win as expected against Aston Villa on Saturday. "We said at half time, keep your speed in the game and we have to punish them," said Rodgers.

"This is part of our education. We have to come out of the boy zone and play like men and respect the game. They are very talented and learning to be ruthless." Ben Chilwell began the destruction in the 10th minute when he tapped in on the rebound, and Ryan Bertrand's red card -- awarded via VAR for a late tackle on Ayoze Perez in the build-up to the opener -- helped the away side open the floodgates.

Quickfire strikes from Youri Tielemans and Perez put Leicester three goals to the good with less than 20 minutes gone amid a downpour on the south coast. Perez struck again seven minutes before the break from a Chilwell cross to make it four before Vardy scored his first of the evening as Leicester racked up five goals in the first half of a league match for the first time since 1984.

It was also the first time that a side had crashed home that many goals in the opening period of a Premier League game since Manchester City beat Burnley 6-1 in April 2010. That didn't stop Leicester from raining down goals on Southampton however, with two coming within a minute just before the hour mark.

First Perez completed his treble after collecting Hervey Barnes' superb lofted through ball in the 57th minute, and Vardy headed home from another precise Chilwell cross seconds later. James Maddison made it a record-breaking away scoreline with five minutes remaining when he swung home a perfect free-kick that zipped past the desperate Angus Gunn.

And Vardy sealed Leicester's place in the record books with his ninth of the season deep into stoppage, firing home a penalty that also took him top of the Premier League scoring charts with nine goals after he was brought down by Jan Bednarek. "It was an embarrassing performance, the stuff of nightmare and especially playing at home," Saints' Nathan Redmond told Sky Sports.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Judge validates Trump impeachment inquiry, orders Mueller document release

NCLAT asks ED, MCA to discuss and settle issue of attachment of Bhushan Power and Steel assets

Jewellery stocks trade lower on Dhanteras, PC Jeweller drops by 5.6 pc

'How to spot a wormhole in space decoded'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

Global | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

Global

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

Global

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

Global

Latest News

UPDATE 3-U.S., China say they are "close to finalizing" part of a Phase One trade deal

U.S. and Chinese officials are close to finalizing some parts of a trade agreement after high-level telephone discussions on Friday, the U.S. Trade Representatives office and Chinas Commerce Ministry said, with talks to continue. The USTR p...

UPDATE 1-Horse racing-Horse death toll at Santa Anita climbs to 35

Mare G Q Covergirl was euthanized on Friday after she injured her two front legs while running on the training track at Santa Anita Park, bringing the death toll at the venue to 35 since Dec. 26. G Q Covergirl earned 200,730 in her 16 start...

Leicester make history with nine-goal destruction of Southampton

Leicester City went into the Premier League record books on Friday with a 9-0 hammering of Southampton that equalled the biggest ever win in the history of the division. Ayoze Perez and Jamie Vardy both hit hat-tricks as Brendan Rodgers sid...

Suarez, Cavani set to play for Uruguay in friendly v Hungary

Strikers Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani are set to return for Uruguay in a friendly game against Hungary in November. Both men missed two games against Peru in October as they recovered from injuries. All 24 players named by coach Oscar Tab...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019