International Development News
Development News Edition

Motorcycling-Australian MotoGP qualifying cancelled due to high winds

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 26-10-2019 11:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-10-2019 11:17 IST
Motorcycling-Australian MotoGP qualifying cancelled due to high winds
Image Credit: IANS

Qualifying for the Australian Crace was rescheduled for Sunday morning, subject to weather conditions, after being wiped out by high winds at the Phillip Island circuit on Saturday. The decision was made on safety grounds after Portuguese KTM rider Miguel Oliveira crashed heavily when his bike was blown off the track while accelerating at around 300kph (186mph) in final practice.

Oliveira escaped with no more than bruising. "Due to high winds, and the safety of the riders being of paramount importance, there will be no further track activity today," the Australian Grand Prix announced on its official Twitter feed.

The third practice session had also been halted when Australian rider Jack Miller's pit board blew onto the front straight. If qualifying cannot take place on Sunday then grid positions will be decided by the combined practice results, which would put Yamaha's Maverick Vinales on pole position.

The season's MotoGP title has already been won by Honda's Spaniard Marc Marquez.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Judge validates Trump impeachment inquiry, orders Mueller document release

NCLAT asks ED, MCA to discuss and settle issue of attachment of Bhushan Power and Steel assets

Jewellery stocks trade lower on Dhanteras, PC Jeweller drops by 5.6 pc

'How to spot a wormhole in space decoded'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

Global | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

Global

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

Global

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

Global

Latest News

IndiGrid powers ahead with Q2 EBITDA up by 84 pc q-o-q

IndiGrid, Indias first power sector infrastructure investment trust InvIT, has reported a consolidated revenue of Rs 373 crore for the quarter ended September 30, up 81 per cent quarter-on-quarter while the consolidated EBITDA earnings befo...

Meghan King and Jim Edmonds break-up after 5 years of marriage

Just a day after television star Meghan Kind Edmonds revealed that she is working on her marriage with Jim, the actor ended her 5-year-marriage on Friday. Jim filed for divorce on Friday, the day after the estranged couples fifth wedding an...

Can't wait to play: Steve Smith

After scoring a mountain of runs against England in the Ashes series, Australia batsman Steve Smith is eager to play in front of the home crowd against Sri Lanka. It should be good, I cant wait to play. Any time you walk out and play for Au...

Khattar unanimously elected as BJP's legislative party leader in Haryana

Eds Dropping words in headline Chandigarh, Oct 26 PTI&#160;Manohar Lal Khattar was unanimously elected as the leader of the BJP legislative party in Haryana here on Saturday.The announcement was made by Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. P...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019