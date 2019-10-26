International Development News
Astros peg rookie Urquidy for Game 4 start

  • Reuters
  • Updated: 26-10-2019 12:37 IST
  • Created: 26-10-2019 12:37 IST
The Houston Astros will start rookie right-hander Jose Urquidy in Game 4 of the World Series at the Washington Nationals on Saturday, manager A.J. Hinch announced Friday night after his team cut the series deficit to 2-1. The Astros are expected to lean on the bullpen as a whole, as they did in a Game 6 victory in the American League Championship Series to clinch against the New York Yankees, but Urquidy will get the first crack and a chance to eat some innings.

"We used a lot of resources tonight, but this is the World Series, and we're going to keep going at it," Hinch said on the FOX broadcast after Game 3. "Jose Urquidy has been really good for us. He's started a little bit, and he's been in the 'pen, and we're going to turn it over to him in the first inning (of Game 4), give him an opportunity to go as deep as he can." Urquidy, a 24-year-old from Mexico, started in seven of his nine appearances, logging 34 innings as a starter, across two stints in the majors during the regular season, including a call-up in September. Altogether, he went 2-1 with a 3.95 ERA across 41 innings, striking out 40 and walking seven.

In two playoff appearances, Urquidy has allowed one run on six hits across 4 1/3 innings. That includes one run and three hits in 2 2/3 innings against the Yankees in the ALCS Game 6 clincher. He will join Fernando Valenzuela and Jaime Garcia as the only pitchers born in Mexico to start a World Series game. Answering questions in both English and Spanish (through an interpreter), Urquidy told reporters Saturday night he's "living the dream."

"Obviously very happy, very few Mexicans have had this opportunity," he said. "For me to be in this position, I'm obviously very happy about that, and we will try and take advantage of it as much as possible." The Astros' bullpen pitched 4 1/3 scoreless innings in Friday night's 4-1 win at Washington.

--Field Level Media

