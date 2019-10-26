Happy to be playing for Maratha Arabians, says Yuvraj Singh

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh on Saturday confirmed that he will be playing for Maratha Arabians in the upcoming T10 League in Abu Dhabi. Taking to Twitter he wrote, "Happy to announce that I will be playing for team @MarathaArabians in Abu Dhabi @T10League Be there to cheer for my team and catch me in action at Abu Dhabi from 14 - 24 Nov! Looking forward to it. @parvezkhan35 @sohailkhan @alitumbi #AalaReAala #marathaarabians."

[{e23a5cfd-1913-424f-a74c-b2711cfebe4f:intradmin/Singh_XTw0Xsj.JPG}] On October 24, Maratha Arabians signed Yuvraj as Indian icon player.

The 37-year-old announced retirement from all forms of cricket on June 10 this year. In a career that spanned over 304 ODIs, 58 T20Is, and 40 Tests, Yuvraj imprinted his place in the echelons of cricket as a player who could pretty much win matches for his side either through his electric fielding, deceptive bowling or fierce batting. Big events brought out the best in him - be it his international cricket entry at 2000 ICC Champions Trophy, the mind-numbing batting exhibition at inaugural 2007 World T20 or the all-round performance at 2011 World Cup. (ANI)

Also Read: Yuvraj Singh to play for Maratha Arabians in Abu Dhabi T10 league

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)