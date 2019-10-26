Premier League: Manchester City defeat Aston Villa

Manchester City defeated Aston Villa 3-0 on Saturday in the ongoing Premier League here at the Etihad Stadium. With this win, City has now closed the gap on table-toppers Liverpool. The Reds currently lead Manchester City by just three points.

City maintained the bulk of ball possession in the match. The side came out all guns blazing as they kept on making aggressive moves. However, Aston Villa's defence was up to the task and they did not allow City to register any goals in the first half.

At the half-time mark, no team was able to break the deadlock and the scoreline read 0-0. However, as soon as the second half began, City's Raheem Sterling registered a goal to give the side a 1-0 lead.

In the 65th minute, Manchester City doubled their lead as Kevin De Bruyne netted the ball into the goalpost. Aston Villa did not have any answers to the relentless attack by City and the latter put the final nail in the coffin as Iikay Gundogan scored the third goal for the side in the 70th minute.

City had to see Fernandinho sent off in the 87th minute as he got his second yellow card of the match. With this loss, Aston Villa is now placed at the 13th position in the tournament standings with 11 points from ten matches.

Aston Villa will next take on table-toppers Liverpool while City will clash with Southampton on November 2. (ANI)

