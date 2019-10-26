International Development News
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Leclerc keeps Ferrari on top in final Mexican practice

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Mexico
  • |
  • Updated: 26-10-2019 22:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-10-2019 22:06 IST
Motor racing-Leclerc keeps Ferrari on top in final Mexican practice
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Charles Leclerc led a Ferrari one-two in a rain-affected final practice for the Mexican Grand Prix on Saturday with title outsider Valtteri Bottas best of the rest for Mercedes.

Lewis Hamilton, who can secure his sixth title at the Hermanos Rodriguez circuit with three races to spare on Sunday if he scores 14 points more than teammate Bottas, was fourth fastest on a drying track that started damp and slippery. Leclerc's quickest lap of one minute 16.145 seconds was 0.027 faster than teammate Sebastian Vettel with Ferrari looking good for a sixth successive pole position in later qualifying.

Bottas was 0.114 off the pace, with Hamilton 0.236 slower than Leclerc -- suggesting a tight battle for the top slot on the grid even if the fastest times came only at the end of the session. "Leclerc and Vettel just a tenth ahead -- we have a fight on our hands," Bottas was told over the radio.

Hamilton, who can become only the second driver after seven-times champion Michael Schumacher to win six titles, has clinched the title in Mexico for the past two seasons but looks likely to have to wait this time. Nobody has won in Mexico since the race returned in 2015 without qualifying on the front row and Ferrari locked out the top two positions in Japan two weeks ago.

McLaren's Carlos Sainz was fifth fastest, ahead of Red Bull's Max Verstappen. Verstappen is chasing his Mexican Grand Prix hat-trick after winning in 2017 and 2018 but has played down his chances of repeating the feat.

Thai teammate Alexander Albon was eighth after Red Bull replaced his chassis following a crash in second practice on Friday. Pierre Gasly was seventh for Toro Rosso despite suffering from a stomach bug that has struck a number of people in the paddock.

Neither of the Renault drivers set a time with the team detecting problems with the cooling systems on the cars of Daniel Ricciardo and Nico Hulkenberg.

Also Read: Valtteri Bottas Declares 'Teamwork' is the Magic Ingredient in the Winning Formula as he Visits $27 Billion Megaproject in Malaysia

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Judge validates Trump impeachment inquiry, orders Mueller document release

NCLAT asks ED, MCA to discuss and settle issue of attachment of Bhushan Power and Steel assets

Jewellery stocks trade lower on Dhanteras, PC Jeweller drops by 5.6 pc

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 to have 2hrs premiere, Video shows ‘getting close to unearthing’

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Driver charged as more Vietnamese feared among 39 UK truck victims

London, Oct 26 AFP British police investigating the deaths of 39 people in a refrigerated truck charged the driver on Saturday with manslaughter and people trafficking, as families in Vietnam expressed fear their loved ones were among the d...

Report: 76ers' Embiid (ankle) to miss Saturday's game at Detroit

Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid will miss Saturday nights game at Detroit with a sprained right ankle. NBC Sports Philadelphia reported the news.Embiid reported discomfort after Philadelphias season-opening win against the Boston Cel...

UPDATE 2-Eight killed, dozens wounded as Iraq protests flare again

Eight Iraqis were killed and dozens wounded on Saturday, police and hospital sources said, as demonstrators and security forces clashed in the second day of protests against Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdis government.The unrest followed vi...

Nearly 50 dead as Iraq protests take new violent turn

Nearly 50 people have died in renewed anti-government protests across Iraq, officials said Saturday, with clashes breaking out as demonstrators turned their fury against the government and paramilitary officers. The death toll from protests...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019