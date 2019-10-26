International Development News
Tennis-Top seed Thiem outlasts Berrettini to reach first Vienna final

  Vienna
  Updated: 26-10-2019 22:26 IST
  Created: 26-10-2019 22:21 IST
Top seed Dominic Thiem came back from a set down to earn a 3-6 7-5 6-3 victory over Italy's Matteo Berrettini on Saturday to advance to his first Vienna Open final. With the home crowd behind Thiem at the Wiener Stadthalle, the 26-year-old broke Berrettini five times in the contest and became the first Austrian to reach the tournament's final since Juergen Melzer beat compatriot Andreas Haider-Maurer in 2010.

"I've never experienced such a great atmosphere here," Thiem said. "It was full from the first point on, such a loud atmosphere as well. "It was perfect to play in and the match was on a very high level from the first to the last point. With all the support and home advantage, I was able to pull through."

No player has won more matches than Thiem when play goes to a deciding set this season (11 wins) and the victory also ended Berrettini's streak of 28 wins when he had taken the opening set. Thiem will now play Argentina's fifth seed Diego Schwartzman who beat French fourth seed Gael Monfils 6-3 6-2 in the other semi-final.

"I am very confident now," Thiem added. It was a tough match mentally and physically... There is going to be an amazing energy again tomorrow."

