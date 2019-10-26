Gronkowski hints at return while pitching CBD

International Development News
  • Reuters
  • Updated: 26-10-2019 22:36 IST
  • Created: 26-10-2019 22:34 IST
"I don't want to be banned from playing the sport I love because I'm using a product that anyone can buy right off the shelf at their local pharmacy," said Gronkowski. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski hinted at a possible return to the NFL while representing a CBD company at a press conference on Friday. Though he said earlier this month on WEEI radio that he would not be returning, he seemed to crack the door during the event announcing a partnership between CBD Medic and Gillette Stadium and Patriot Place.

"I don't want to be banned from playing the sport I love because I'm using a product that anyone can buy right off the shelf at their local pharmacy," said Gronkowski. "I'm not really sure why it's banned." "I also want to have the option to get back into the game, and if I'm banned next year I can't," he added.

Gronkowski partnered with CBD Medic in August and was using Friday's platform to push the league to change its policy on CBD products, which he says he is using to aid in his own recovery. CBD (cannabidiol) is a non-psychoactive cannabinoid found in cannabis that has been cited frequently as a treatment for pain. It's currently legal in all 50 states, but the NFL has not removed it from its banned substance list.

While no signage for cannabis products is allowed in NFL stadiums, CBD Medic will have its logo on a water tower near Gillette Stadium and Gronkowski's image on a billboard outside of the facility. Gronkowski played for the Patriots from 2010-18, and his 79 touchdown receptions are the most all-time by a New England receiver. His 7,861 receiving yards are second all-time for the Patriots behind Stanley Morgan (10,352).

