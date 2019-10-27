Reports: Saints QB Brees to start Sunday vs. Cardinals
Quarterback Drew Brees will start on Sunday when the New Orleans Saints host the Arizona Cardinals, multiple outlets reported Saturday. The NFL's all-time leader in passing yards has been sidelined since tearing a ligament in his right thumb in a Week 2 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sept. 15.
Brees, 40, was a limited participant in practice this week and was listed as questionable on the Saints' injury report. Teddy Bridgewater went 5-0 as the starter after replacing Brees, completing 67.7 percent of his passes for 1,370 yards with nine touchdowns and two interceptions this season.
Brees was 35-of-48 passing for 408 yards, two touchdowns, and two picks before sustaining the injury, which required surgery to repair. --Field Level Media
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Arizona Cardinals
- New Orleans Saints
- outlets
- participant
- starter
- NFL
- Los Angeles Rams
ALSO READ
Giants RB Barkley, TE Engram full participants in practice
Sebi asks brokers, depository participants to submit reports on cyber-attacks in 15 days after qtr ends
UPDATE 2-As 'Cannabis 2.0' kicks off in Canada, industry strangled by limited retail outlets
RPT-As 'Cannabis 2.0' kicks off in Canada, industry strangled by limited retail outlets
As 'Cannabis 2.0' kicks off in Canada, industry strangled by limited retail outlets