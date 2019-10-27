Falcons to start QB Schaub as Ryan's streak ends

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan was ruled out for Sunday's game with a sprained right ankle, snapping a decade-long streak of 154 consecutive starts. Veteran Matt Schaub will start under center when the Falcons (1-6) host the Seattle Seahawks (5-2). Danny Etling was promoted from the practice squad to back up Schaub.

Ryan, 34, sustained the injury in last Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Rams. The 2016 NFL Most Valuable Player has started every game for Atlanta since Dec. 20, 2009. Ryan has completed a league-high 202 of his 285 passes this year for 2,170 yards, 15 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. His 15 TDs are tied for the NFL lead with Seattle's Russell Wilson and Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Schaub, 38, will make his first start since the 2015 season with the Baltimore Ravens. He earned two Pro Bowl selections and went 46-42 as the Houston Texans' starter from 2007-13. Etling, 25, was a seventh-round draft pick by the New England Patriots in 2018 and has yet to appear in an NFL game.

--Field Level Media

