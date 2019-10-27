International Development News
NFL notebook: Brees reportedly will start Sunday

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 27-10-2019 04:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-10-2019 04:36 IST
Brees, 40, was a limited participant in practice this week and was listed as questionable on the Saints' injury report. Image Credit: Flickr

Quarterback Drew Brees will start on Sunday when the New Orleans Saints host the Arizona Cardinals, multiple outlets reported Saturday. The NFL's all-time leader in passing yards has been sidelined since tearing a ligament in his right thumb in a Week 2 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sept. 15.

Brees, 40, was a limited participant in practice this week and was listed as questionable on the Saints' injury report. Teddy Bridgewater went 5-0 as the starter after replacing Brees, completing 67.7 percent of his passes for 1,370 yards with nine touchdowns and two interceptions this season.

--Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, on the other hand, will miss his team's game Sunday, snapping a decade-long streak of 154 consecutive starts. Veteran Matt Schaub will start under center when the Falcons (1-6) host the Seattle Seahawks (5-2). Danny Etling was promoted from the practice squad to back up Schaub.

Ryan, 34, sustained the injury in last Sunday's loss to the Rams. The 2016 NFL Most Valuable Player has started every game for Atlanta since Dec. 20, 2009, and is tied for the NFL lead with 15 touchdown passes. --The New York Jets cut veteran guard Kelechi Osemele amidst a month-long injury dispute.

The news followed a report by ESPN's Adam Schefter earlier Saturday that Osemele and the NFL Players Association were considering specific action against a team doctor after it was revealed that damage to Osemele's torn labrum was more extensive than first thought. Osemele had surgery Friday against the Jets' wishes. The Jets doubted the severity of the injury and team physicians cleared Osemele, who has not played since Week 3. The team wanted him to play through the injury and have surgery after the season. New York has fined him since last Saturday for conduct detrimental to the team for each day he missed practice.

--The Los Angeles Chargers activated left tackle Russell Okung, officially clearing the way for the veteran to make his 2019 debut. In a corresponding move, the team placed rookie safety Nasir Adderley on the injured reserve. Okung, the anchor of an offensive line decimated by injuries, has been sidelined since June after suffering a pulmonary embolism because of blood clots and was placed on the non-football injury list.

--Wide receiver Josh Gordon is expected to be ready to come off injured reserve within two weeks, at which point the New England Patriots will release him, ESPN reported. If he is released after the trade deadline on Tuesday, Gordon would be placed on waivers and could be claimed by another team and play right away.

Gordon, 28, had been battling bone bruises in his left knee, then sustained further injury on Oct. 10 against the New York Giants. He did not play Monday night against the New York Jets, and the Patriots acquired Mohamed Sanu from the Atlanta Falcons for a second-round draft pick on Tuesday. --Former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski hinted at a possible return to the NFL while representing a CBD company at a press conference on Friday.

Though he said earlier this month on WEEI radio that he would not be returning, he seemed to crack the door during the event announcing a partnership between CBD Medic and Gillette Stadium and Patriot Place, reportedly stating, "I also want to have the option to get back into the game, and if I'm banned next year (for using CBD) I can't. --The Tampa Bay Buccaneers activated defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul and expect him to make his season debut against the Tennessee Titans after injuring his neck in an offseason car wreck.

The Buccaneers have the lowest-ranked pass defense in the NFL, and Pierre-Paul's production -- he led the team with 12.5 sacks last season -- could be a boost for the beleaguered unit. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

