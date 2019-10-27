Dragic, Heat survive Bucks in OT after wild rallies

Reserve guard Goran Dragic had a team-high 25 points -- including six in overtime -- and eight assists as the Miami Heat rallied and then survived the host Milwaukee Bucks 131-126 on Saturday night. The Bucks sent the game to overtime on a put-back by Giannis Antetokounmpo just a split-second before the regulation buzzer. Antetokounmpo had rebounded an air ball by Khris Middleton to tie the score 121-121.

Antetokounmpo, the NBA's reigning MVP, fouled out with 2:31 left in overtime, finishing with 29 points, 17 rebounds, nine assists, three steals and two blocks, but also committed eight turnovers. He missed all five 3-point attempts and fouled out for his second straight game. Earlier in the game, Milwaukee blew a 21-point third-quarter lead, as Miami seemingly took control. The Heat had a nine-point lead with 3:33 left in the fourth quarter. But Miami missed three straight free throws with 3.3 seconds left -- one by Bam Adebayo and two by Justise Winslow, setting the stage for Antetokounmpo's dramatic put-back.

The Bucks, who made 14 of 30 3-pointers in the first half, shot just 3-for-24 from deep after intermission. Adebayo, who also missed two free throws with six seconds left in overtime, made a saving block on a late Eric Bledsoe dunk attempt to make up for his accuracy issues. Adebayo finished with 19 points, 13 rebounds and a career-high-tying eight assists.

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra was issued a bizarre technical foul with 8:40 left in the fourth when he ran across the court in an effort to signal a timeout. By the time the officials noticed him, Spoelstra was in the way of a Bucks fast break. The Heat overcame that and an injury that sidelined Derrick Jones Jr. in the fourth quarter. Jones finished with 14 points.

Besides Antetokounmpo, the Bucks also got 25 points from Middleton and 14 points each from Kyle Korver and Wes Matthews. Forward Jimmy Butler -- the Heat's biggest offseason acquisition -- missed his second straight game after the birth of his first child, a daughter. He could make his Heat debut on Tuesday against the Atlanta Hawks.

Miami was also without guard Dion Waiters, who was suspended for the opener, and forward James Johnson (conditioning). Milwaukee led 33-29 after the first quarter, 70-53 at halftime and 93-82 after three periods.

When the Heat surged ahead 107-105 with 6:33 left in the fourth quarter, it was Miami's first lead since 40-38. That had been the Heat's only lead since 2-0. --Field Level Media

