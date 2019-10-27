International Development News
Development News Edition

Young drops 39 to lead Hawks past Magic

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Atlanta
  • |
  • Updated: 27-10-2019 08:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-10-2019 07:59 IST
Young drops 39 to lead Hawks past Magic
Image Credit: StoryBlocks

Trae Young had 39 points, seven rebounds and nine assists to lead the Atlanta Hawks to a 103-99 win against the visiting Orlando Magic on Saturday night. Kevin Huerter and Jabari Parker scored 10 points each off the bench, and John Collins finished with nine points and 12 rebounds for Atlanta.

Evan Fournier scored 23 points, Nikola Vucevic had 16 points and 10 rebounds, D.J. Augustin scored 14 and Markelle Fultz had 12 off the bench for the Magic. Orlando scored six straight points to take its biggest lead at 90-85 with 6:43 left, but Young would twice pull the Hawks even with baskets before giving them the lead for good with a layup with 1:02 left.

He followed with a dagger 3-pointer with 26.2 seconds remaining to make it 102-97. Young scored 10 points in the first 3:45 of the game.

Fultz was the first player off the bench for Orlando when he checked in with 7:15 left in the first quarter. He watched the Hawks take their biggest lead of the opening quarter at 21-15 with 5:07 left, but the Magic clamped down on defense. Fultz hit a 3-pointer that capped an 11-2 run to give Orlando a 26-23 lead heading into the second quarter.

The Hawks moved back ahead and extended their lead to as many as seven points in the second quarter before the Magic again closed strong and pulled within 52-50 at the break. Atlanta scored nine of the first 11 points to start the second half and took its biggest lead at 61-52, but the Magic again rallied to pull within two points heading into the fourth.

Hawks backup power forward Bruno Fernando sustained a sprained right ankle late in the third quarter and did not return. The rookie was a second-round pick out of Maryland.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 to have 2hrs premiere, Video shows ‘getting close to unearthing’

Legacies Season 2: Next episode delayed; what is happening?

UPDATE 3-Microsoft beats Amazon for Pentagon's $10 bln cloud computing contract

UPDATE 4-Microsoft beats Amazon for Pentagon's $10 bln cloud computing contract

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-U.S. President Trump to make a "major statement" on Sunday - White House

U.S. President Donald Trump plans to make a major statement at the White House at 9 a.m. EST 1300 GMT on Sunday, White House spokesman Hogan Gidley said late on Saturday.Gidley gave no further details, and it was unclear what the topic of T...

Westbrook passes Magic, Rockets survive Pelicans

Russell Westbrook surpassed Magic Johnson in career triple-doubles, and the host Houston Rockets held on for a 126-123 win over the short-handed New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday. Westbrook notched 28 points, 10 rebounds and 13 assists for h...

Love's near triple-double leads Cavs over Pacers

Kevin Love came one assist shy of a triple-double, Tristan Thompson scored 25 points, and the host Cleveland Cavaliers held off a late rally to beat the Indiana Pacers, 110-99, Saturday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Cleveland led almost wi...

Penguins score 3 in third, Murray shuts out Stars

Goaltender Matt Murray stopped 25 shots, and Dominik Kahun, Bryan Rust and Brandon Tanev scored third-period goals Saturday as the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins downed the Dallas Stars 3-0. For Murray, it was his 11th career shutout, his fir...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019