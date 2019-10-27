International Development News
Development News Edition

Former Browns Pro Bowl DB Parrish dies at 83

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 27-10-2019 08:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-10-2019 08:16 IST
Former Browns Pro Bowl DB Parrish dies at 83
Image Credit: Flickr

Bernie Parrish, a two-time Pro Bowl defensive back who championed players' rights in the 1960s in battling the NFL over fair treatment, has died at age 83. According to the New York Times, his nephew Marc Parrish said the cause of death was metastatic prostate cancer. Parrish reportedly passed away Wednesday at his Springfield, Mo., home.

Originally a ninth-round pick in the 1958 NFL Draft out of Florida by the Cleveland Browns, Parrish developed into a solid starter in the team's secondary by his second season, when he notched five interceptions. In 1960, Parrish earned the first of his two Pro Bowl selections when he picked off six passes for an NFL-high 238 interception return yards and a touchdown. He snagged a career-best seven interceptions the following season in 1961.

Parrish played eight seasons with the Browns (1959-1966), picking off 29 passes in Cleveland, which ranks seventh in franchise history. He was a starting defensive back on the Browns' 1964 NFL championship squad that blanked the Baltimore Colts 27-0 in the title game. Parrish fought for players' rights as a vice president with the NFL Players Association and campaigned for the firing of then league commissioner Pete Rozelle -- which at the time almost resulted in his being traded away by Browns owner Art Modell.

"I'll stick to my guns and fight for a new commissioner," Parrish said then. "Paul Brown (his former Browns head coach) is the answer to our problem." The Browns finally cut Parrish in 1966, and he later signed a contract with the AFL's Houston Oilers, where he finished his playing career.

After retirement, Parrish tried to forge a partnership in a joint players union combining NFL and AFL players. He later penned a best-selling book "They Call It A Game," where he criticized the "con men who sell the National Football League like cosmetics" for allegedly taking advantage of the league's players.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 to have 2hrs premiere, Video shows ‘getting close to unearthing’

Legacies Season 2: Next episode delayed; what is happening?

UPDATE 3-Microsoft beats Amazon for Pentagon's $10 bln cloud computing contract

UPDATE 4-Microsoft beats Amazon for Pentagon's $10 bln cloud computing contract

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Westbrook passes Magic, Rockets survive Pelicans

Russell Westbrook surpassed Magic Johnson in career triple-doubles, and the host Houston Rockets held on for a 126-123 win over the short-handed New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday. Westbrook notched 28 points, 10 rebounds and 13 assists for h...

Love's near triple-double leads Cavs over Pacers

Kevin Love came one assist shy of a triple-double, Tristan Thompson scored 25 points, and the host Cleveland Cavaliers held off a late rally to beat the Indiana Pacers, 110-99, Saturday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Cleveland led almost wi...

Penguins score 3 in third, Murray shuts out Stars

Goaltender Matt Murray stopped 25 shots, and Dominik Kahun, Bryan Rust and Brandon Tanev scored third-period goals Saturday as the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins downed the Dallas Stars 3-0. For Murray, it was his 11th career shutout, his fir...

UPDATE 1-Rugby-England call up scrumhalf Spencer for shock World Cup final berth

Saracens scrumhalf Ben Spencer, who has 20 minutes of test rugby to his name, is set for a shock place on Englands bench for the World Cup final after Willi Heinz was ruled out after damaging a hamstring in Saturdays semi-final victory over...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019