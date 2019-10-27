International Development News
Flyers score 5 in 3rd, rally past Jackets

James van Riemsdyk had two goals and one assist, and Jakub Voracek and Kevin Hayes each added a goal and two assists as the host Philadelphia Flyers scored five unanswered third-period goals to rally past the Columbus Blue Jackets 7-4 on Saturday. Shayne Gostisbehere contributed one goal and one assist, while Michael Raffl and Travis Konecny each added a goal for the Flyers, who won their third in a row by coming back from a 4-2 deficit in the final 9:08. Ivan Provorov had two assists. Philadelphia goaltender Brian Elliott made 22 saves.

Boone Jenner paced the Blue Jackets with two goals, while Pierre-Luc Dubois and Josh Anderson had one goal apiece, with Anderson adding an assist. Sonny Milano added two assists for Columbus, which had a six-game point streak snapped (4-0-2 in that span). Blue Jackets goaltender Joonas Korpisalo stopped 39 shots. The Flyers went ahead 1-0 at 14:51 of the first period as Voracek scored from the wing.

Columbus tied the game at 1 when Jenner flipped a shot from a near-impossible angle, as the puck deflected off Elliott's shoulder at 17:26. Dubois gave the Blue Jackets a 2-1 advantage at 2:28 of the second period with an even-strength goal just seconds after their third power play was killed off.

The Flyers rallied to tie the game at 2 when van Riemsdyk scored at 17:39 on the power play. But the Blue Jackets struck back 25 seconds later on Jenner's second goal to go back ahead, 3-2. It was Jenner's 10th multi-goal game of his career.

Columbus then took a 4-2 lead 2:15 into the third period on a bizarre play, as Anderson scored his first goal. Dean Kukan's shot caromed off the board behind the goal and bounced directly to Anderson, who easily tapped the puck past Elliott. Gostisbehere started the rally by firing home a slap shot from the point to close the Flyers within 4-3 at 10:52 of the third. Less than two minutes later, Provorov tossed a shot in front, and van Riemsdyk redirected the puck into the net to tie the game at 4.

Hayes then lifted the Flyers to a 5-4 advantage at 14:24 as he knocked the puck away, skated all the way in and scored short-handed. Raffl later added an empty-net goal, and Konecny added a goal with 14 seconds left.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

