Jets rally past Flames in OT outdoors in Regina

Bryan Little was the overtime hero as the Winnipeg Jets rallied from a third-period deficit to beat the Calgary Flames 2-1 on Saturday in the Heritage Classic outdoor game in Regina, Sask. Kyle Connor made a perfect pass for Little to convert on a two-on-one rush with 1:56 remaining in overtime, capping a game played amidst falling snow and before a sellout crowd of 33,518 at Mosaic Stadium, home of the Canadian Football League's Saskatchewan Roughriders. The Jets, located slightly closer on the Trans-Canada Highway, were designated the home team.

Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck stopped 29 shots for the win in what became an entertaining goaltending battle despite the poor ice conditions. Four of Winnipeg's six victories this season have come after regulation. After a scoreless first period, Calgary's Elias Lindholm broke the deadlock 14:47 into the second period with a power-play tally. Matthew Tkachuk kept the puck in the offensive zone -- the Jets challenged that he knocked it down with a high stick, but to no avail -- before it eventually made its way to Johnny Gaudreau.

Gaudreau passed it across the crease to set up Lindholm for the tap-in tally for his team-leading seventh goal of the season, and fourth with the man advantage. However, Josh Morrissey drew the Jets even with a power-play goal of his own with 4:11 left in regulation. With all kinds of traffic in front of the net, Morrissey unloaded a slap shot from the point that banked off the iron and into the cage for his first goal of the season, which snapped a 26-game goal drought (including playoffs).

The win, especially coming in comeback fashion, should be a boost for the Jets, who had lost four of five. Calgary goalie David Rittich made 43 saves in a losing effort, but couldn't hang on while the Jets buzzed in the final half of the third period and controlled all of overtime, in big part due to a power-play opportunity given early in the extra frame.

Rittich also had some big-time luck on his side. Not only did Blake Wheeler ring a shot off the crossbar midway through the overtime, but Noah Hanifin saved a goal when he swept away a loose puck from the crease. --Field Level Media

