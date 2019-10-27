International Development News
Cricket-Australia kick off home summer with Sri Lanka rout

Opener David Warner thumped a maiden Twenty20 international century as Australia kicked off their home summer with a 134-run thrashing of Sri Lanka at Adelaide Oval on Sunday. Warner's unbeaten 100 off 56 balls fired Australia to a total of 233 for two on a sunny afternoon, before Australia's bowlers tore through Sri Lanka to leave the tourists limping to 99 for nine in reply in the first of a three-game series.

Captain Aaron Finch shrugged off an injury doubt to blast 64 before being caught slogging, while Glenn Maxwell hammered 62 from 28 balls. Spinner Adam Zampa finished with 3-14 to be the pick of the bowlers, with fast bowlers Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins grabbing two wickets each.

Lasith Malinga's return as Sri Lanka captain was a sour one, as the veteran quick went wicketless for 37 runs from his four overs. The series moves to Brisbane on Wednesday, with the third and final match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday.

