Rallying-Estonian Tanak wins world championship
Toyota's Ott Tanak became the first Estonian driver to win the world rally championship when he finished second in Spain on Sunday. Tanak's success ended a 15 year period of domination by French drivers, with Sebastien Loeb winning nine in a row before Sebastien Ogier took another six successive titles.
Tanak scored five bonus points in the final Power Stage to extend his lead over Hyundai's Rally of Spain winner Thierry Neuville to 36 points with just one more round in Australia remaining worth a maximum 30. Neuville beat Tanak by 17.2 seconds in the rally.
Also Read: Quarterly earnings, global trends to be major drivers for equities this week: Experts
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- driver
- Toyota
- Estonian
- Spain
- drivers
- French
- Hyundai
- Alan Baldwin
- Alison Williams
- Australia
ALSO READ
Man seized in Scotland not French fugitive murder suspect
Frenchman arrested in Scotland for family murders is not wanted fugitive - source
Scotland releases man mistaken for French murder suspect
Quarterly earnings, global trends to be major drivers for equities this week: Experts
Passenger vehicle exports up 4 pct in Apr-Sep; Hyundai leads the pack