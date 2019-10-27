International Development News
Development News Edition

Warriors C Looney out at least two games

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 27-10-2019 22:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-10-2019 22:27 IST
Warriors C Looney out at least two games

The Golden State Warriors have ruled out center Kevon Looney for the next two games as he deals with tightness in his right hamstring. He'll miss Sunday's contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder and Monday's game versus the New Orleans Pelicans.

Looney missed the preseason with a strained right hamstring, but started the season opener against the Los Angeles Clippers before sitting out the second half. The Warriors say that Looney will meet with a "team of specialists to evaluate the ongoing presence of a neuropathic condition in his body, which has a direct correlation to his recent injury" and be re-evaluated afterward.

"I'm feeling really, really bad for Kevon," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said, per the San Francisco Chronicle. "He's such a great human being, great player. He's one of my favorite guys I've ever coached because he's not just low maintenance, he's zero maintenance. You just want a guy like that to flourish."

Looney, 23, was the 30th overall pick by the Warriors in the first round of the 2015 NBA Draft. He's averaged 4.5 points and 3.8 rebounds in 205 games (33 starts). --Field level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 to have 2hrs premiere, Video shows ‘getting close to unearthing’

Legacies Season 2: Next episode delayed; what is happening?

Suits: Did Rachel get the farewell she deserved?

UPDATE 3-Microsoft beats Amazon for Pentagon's $10 bln cloud computing contract

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Rams' Cooks (concussion) out after helmet-to-helmet hit

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Brandin Cooks is being treated for a concussion following a helmet-to-helmet hit and will not return to Sundays game against the Cincinnati Bengals. As Cooks attempted to secure a pass from Jared Goff with 113...

Dolphins' Drake to miss Steelers game amid trade talks

Miami Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake did not travel with the team for Monday nights game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Drakes absence is not injury-related, per the team, a likely sign that the 25-year-old will be shipped prior to Tu...

TIMELINE-Anatomy of a raid: how the United States took out Baghdadi

U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday announced that Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, leader of the violent jihadist group Islamic State, died during an overnight raid led by U.S. military forces in Syria.Here is a description of the raid according to...

Brazil, United Arab Emirates sign deal to deepen trade ties

Brazil and the United Arab Emirates have agreed to expand trade between the two nations and foster investment fund partnerships in sectors such as agribusiness, infrastructure, energy, and defense, according to a joint statement released on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019