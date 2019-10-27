Rams' Cooks (concussion) out after helmet-to-helmet hit

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Brandin Cooks is being treated for a concussion following a helmet-to-helmet hit and will not return to Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. As Cooks attempted to secure a pass from Jared Goff with 11:34 left in the first quarter, Bengals safety Jesse Bates III appeared to lower his head and deliver a hit that broke up the pass.

Cooks was taken to the locker room for treatment and ruled out for the rest of the game. Cooks, 26, has a history of concussions, most recently in the Rams' Week 5 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

He did not have a catch against Cincinnati and has 27 receptions for 402 yards and one score in seven games this season. --Field Level Media

