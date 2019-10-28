International Development News
Stafford, Golladay guide Lions past Giants

  • Updated: 28-10-2019 01:55 IST
  • Created: 28-10-2019 01:50 IST
Stafford passed for 342 yards and was intercepted once for Detroit (3-3-1). Golladay caught six passes for 123 yards, and Danny Amendola had eight receptions for 95 yards.

Matthew Stafford threw three touchdown passes, two to Kenny Golladay, and the Detroit Lions snapped a three-game losing streak by defeating the visiting New York Giants 31-26 on Sunday. Stafford passed for 342 yards and was intercepted once for Detroit (3-3-1). Golladay caught six passes for 123 yards, and Danny Amendola had eight receptions for 95 yards.

Rookie Daniel Jones passed for 322 yards and four touchdowns for the Giants (2-6), who have dropped four straight. Saquon Barkley rushed for 64 yards on 19 carries and caught eight passes for 79 yards and a score. Darius Slayton caught a pair of touchdown passes for New York. The Lions took a 24-13 lead on their first drive of the second half. Stafford found Golladay near the left pylon on a 9-yard pass to complete the 75-yard journey.

The Giants came right back on Jones' 2-yard touchdown pass to tight end Evan Engram, completing a 63-yard drive. The two-point conversion try failed, leaving it 24-19 with 4:54 to play in the third quarter. A little razzle-dazzle allowed the Lions to stretch their lead with 12:12 remaining. Stafford tossed the ball to J.D. McKissic, who threw it back to Stafford on the flea-flicker. Stafford then found Golladay behind the defense on the 41-yard score, making it 31-19.

Jones found Barkley on a 4-yard scoring pass for the Giants' final points with 1:19 remaining. But the Lions recovered the onside kick to clinch the win. Detroit led 17-13 at halftime.

The Lions got on the board first when Jones threw a lateral under pressure from linebacker Jarrad Davis. Linebacker Devon Kennard scooped up the ball and raced into the end zone for a touchdown. Detroit made it 14-0 later in the first quarter on a 49-yard hookup from Stafford to Marvin Hall, who beat one-on-one coverage.

The Giants answered with a 10-play, 88-yard drive capped by Jones' 22-yard pass to Slayton. Slayton made a spectacular two-handed leaping grab for his second touchdown reception, this time from 28 yards out. Aldrick Rosas missed the extra point, leaving the Lions with a one-point lead.

Detroit's Matt Prater connected on a 52-yard try in the final minute of the half. --Field Level Media

