Stafford, Golladay guide Lions past Giants

Matthew Stafford threw three touchdown passes, two to Kenny Golladay, and the Detroit Lions snapped a three-game losing streak by defeating the visiting New York Giants 31-26 on Sunday. Stafford passed for 342 yards and was intercepted once for Detroit (3-3-1). Golladay caught six passes for 123 yards, and Danny Amendola had eight receptions for 95 yards.

Rookie Daniel Jones passed for 322 yards and four touchdowns for the Giants (2-6), who have dropped four straight. Saquon Barkley rushed for 64 yards on 19 carries and caught eight passes for 79 yards and a score. Darius Slayton caught a pair of touchdown passes for New York. The Lions took a 24-13 lead on their first drive of the second half. Stafford found Golladay near the left pylon on a 9-yard pass to complete the 75-yard journey.

The Giants came right back on Jones' 2-yard touchdown pass to tight end Evan Engram, completing a 63-yard drive. The two-point conversion try failed, leaving it 24-19 with 4:54 to play in the third quarter. A little razzle-dazzle allowed the Lions to stretch their lead with 12:12 remaining. Stafford tossed the ball to J.D. McKissic, who threw it back to Stafford on the flea-flicker. Stafford then found Golladay behind the defense on the 41-yard score, making it 31-19.

Jones found Barkley on a 4-yard scoring pass for the Giants' final points with 1:19 remaining. But the Lions recovered the onside kick to clinch the win. Detroit led 17-13 at halftime.

The Lions got on the board first when Jones threw a lateral under pressure from linebacker Jarrad Davis. Linebacker Devon Kennard scooped up the ball and raced into the end zone for a touchdown. Detroit made it 14-0 later in the first quarter on a 49-yard hookup from Stafford to Marvin Hall, who beat one-on-one coverage.

The Giants answered with a 10-play, 88-yard drive capped by Jones' 22-yard pass to Slayton. Slayton made a spectacular two-handed leaping grab for his second touchdown reception, this time from 28 yards out. Aldrick Rosas missed the extra point, leaving the Lions with a one-point lead.

Detroit's Matt Prater connected on a 52-yard try in the final minute of the half. --Field Level Media

