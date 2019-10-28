International Development News
Tannehill, Titans rally to beat Bucs

  • Reuters
  Updated: 28-10-2019 03:28 IST
  • Created: 28-10-2019 03:28 IST
Ryan Tannehill's 8-yard touchdown pass to A.J. Brown with 6:55 left Sunday lifted the Tennessee Titans to a 27-23 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Nashville, Tenn. Tannehill's third scoring strike of the day capped a 12-play, 90-yard drive that lasted 6:54. Making his second start after replacing the benched Marcus Mariota, Tannehill completed 21 of 33 passes for 193 yards.

Tampa Bay (2-5) had a couple of chances to win the game in the last two minutes. But Peyton Barber lost a yard on a fourth-and-1 run from the Tennessee 32 on the first play after the two-minute warning, and Jameis Winston was intercepted by Logan Ryan on the Titans' 25 with 18 seconds left. Winston completed 21 of 43 passes for 301 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Winston also lost two fumbles, giving him seven picks and three lost fumbles in the last two games. Mike Evans caught 11 passes for 198 yards and two scores in the losing cause.

Tennessee (4-4) was outgained 389-246 but went plus-three in turnovers and converted the first two miscues into 14 points. The first half followed a familiar pattern for the Buccaneers -- Winston turned the ball over and the opponent scored.

After Matt Gay's 22-yard field goal initiated the scoring at the 11:28 mark of the first quarter, Tennessee took a 7-3 lead on Tannehill's 5-yard touchdown pass to Jonnu Smith. It occurred one play after Winston fumbled the ball to Isaiah Mack at the Tampa Bay 10. Later in the quarter, Winston was picked by Malcolm Butler, who returned it 23 yards to the Tampa Bay 6. Three plays later, Tannehill found Tajae Sharpe for a 6-yard strike that upped the Titans' lead to 14-3 with 24 seconds left.

Gay hit from 48 and 24 yards out in the second quarter to pull the Bucs within 14-9. After Cody Parkey connected from 51 for Tennessee with 1:15 left in the half, Winston led a drive that culminated in his 9-yard touchdown pass to Evans with 15 seconds remaining, cutting the Titans' edge to 17-15 at halftime.

--Field Level Media

