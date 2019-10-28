Thunder roll to victory over defenseless Warriors

Dennis Schroder scored 22 points as the Oklahoma City Thunder blew out the visiting Golden State Warriors 120-92 on Sunday afternoon at Chesapeake Energy Arena. The Thunder dominated from the start, scoring the game's first eight points. The margin was less than double digits for only about six minutes of game action. Oklahoma City led 70-37 at halftime.

Golden State has given up an average of 130.5 points per game in losses to the Los Angeles Clippers and Thunder to open the season. Oklahoma City scored 35 points in each of the first three quarters to steadily stretch its lead.

The Warriors had given up 30 or more points in each of the first seven quarters of the season before Oklahoma City scored just 15 in the final frame. After scoring just 12 points combined over the first two games, Schroder quickly made an impact coming off the bench against the Warriors with seven first-quarter points. He finished with eight rebounds and six assists.

Danilo Gallinari added 21 points, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 19 in the win. The Thunder made 15 3-pointers, four by Gallinari. Stephen Curry led Golden State with 23 points but was just 2 of 9 from behind the 3-point line. The Warriors shot just 15.2 percent from behind the arc (5 of 33).

No other Golden State player scored more than 10 points. Golden State had won five consecutive road openers before dropping Sunday's game. The Warriors' 33-point halftime deficit was their worst since March 1997.

Oklahoma City led by 37, at 105-68, after three quarters, tying for the second-largest lead going into the final quarter in Thunder history. A bad afternoon got worse for the Warriors midway through the third quarter when D'Angelo Russell was ejected with Golden State down by 32 after arguing a no-call. He kept following referee James Williams to continue the conversation, eventually picking up a second technical. Russell finished with six points in 22 minutes.

--Field Level Media

