International Development News
Development News Edition

Thunder roll to victory over defenseless Warriors

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 28-10-2019 03:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-10-2019 03:41 IST
Thunder roll to victory over defenseless Warriors

Dennis Schroder scored 22 points as the Oklahoma City Thunder blew out the visiting Golden State Warriors 120-92 on Sunday afternoon at Chesapeake Energy Arena. The Thunder dominated from the start, scoring the game's first eight points. The margin was less than double digits for only about six minutes of game action. Oklahoma City led 70-37 at halftime.

Golden State has given up an average of 130.5 points per game in losses to the Los Angeles Clippers and Thunder to open the season. Oklahoma City scored 35 points in each of the first three quarters to steadily stretch its lead.

The Warriors had given up 30 or more points in each of the first seven quarters of the season before Oklahoma City scored just 15 in the final frame. After scoring just 12 points combined over the first two games, Schroder quickly made an impact coming off the bench against the Warriors with seven first-quarter points. He finished with eight rebounds and six assists.

Danilo Gallinari added 21 points, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 19 in the win. The Thunder made 15 3-pointers, four by Gallinari. Stephen Curry led Golden State with 23 points but was just 2 of 9 from behind the 3-point line. The Warriors shot just 15.2 percent from behind the arc (5 of 33).

No other Golden State player scored more than 10 points. Golden State had won five consecutive road openers before dropping Sunday's game. The Warriors' 33-point halftime deficit was their worst since March 1997.

Oklahoma City led by 37, at 105-68, after three quarters, tying for the second-largest lead going into the final quarter in Thunder history. A bad afternoon got worse for the Warriors midway through the third quarter when D'Angelo Russell was ejected with Golden State down by 32 after arguing a no-call. He kept following referee James Williams to continue the conversation, eventually picking up a second technical. Russell finished with six points in 22 minutes.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Summary: Walgreens, Target remove all 22-ounce J&J baby powder from their shelves

Iran was informed of IS leader Baghdadi's death - Iranian officials tell Reuters

Science News Summary: NASA plans to send water-hunting robot to moon surface in 2022

Labour is waiting for EU Brexit delay before taking election decision - health spokesman

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

FEATURE-Soccer-Courage NWSL title caps explosive year in women's soccer

The North Carolina Courage thrashed the Chicago Red Stars for a second consecutive NWSL championship on Sunday, capping a significant year of change for womens soccer in the United States.Interest in the sport has increased thanks to the U....

Texans DE Watt (shoulder) leaves, ruled out

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt left Sundays game against the Oakland Raiders in the second quarter with a shoulder injury and did not return. Watt was seen moving his left arm in discomfort late in the first half, and then jogged of...

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Courage take second consecutive NWSL title with 4-0 win

North Carolina Courage won their second successive NWSL championship on Sunday with a comprehensive 4-0 victory over the Chicago Red Stars. The home side, who were the best team in the regular season and topped the standings five points cle...

Frustrated Flacco critiques Broncos' play-calling

Veteran quarterback Joe Flacco is not known for spicy soundbites, but his frustration bubbled over following the Denver Broncos 15-13 loss to the host Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon. Flacco expressed disappointment with the Broncos ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019