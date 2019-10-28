Frustrated Flacco critiques Broncos' play-calling

Veteran quarterback Joe Flacco is not known for spicy soundbites, but his frustration bubbled over following the Denver Broncos' 15-13 loss to the host Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon. Flacco expressed disappointment with the Broncos' lack of aggressiveness, particularly in the final minutes. Denver led 13-12 and had a third-and-5 at the Colts' 43-yard line in the final two minutes. A running play was called, and the Colts stuffed Phillip Lindsay for no gain.

On the next play, Broncos punter Colby Wadman arched a 32-yard punt to the Indianapolis 11-yard line. The Colts quickly marched down the field to set up a game-winning, 51-yard field goal from Adam Vinatieri.

"I mean, come on," Flacco said to reporters. "I just look at it like, we're now a 2-6 football team and we're like afraid to go for it in a two-minute drill. You know? Like, who cares if you give the ball back to the guys with 1:40 left? They obviously got the field goal anyway. Once again, we're a 2-6 football team and it just feels like we're kind of afraid to lose the game. "It's third-and-5 at the end of the game, who cares if they have a timeout there at the end or not? Getting in field goal range isn't that tough. You're just putting your defense in these bad situations and I just felt like, 'What do we have to lose? Why can't we be aggressive in some of these situations?' That's kind of how I feel about a lot of the game today."

Flacco completed 20 of 32 passes for 174 yards in the loss. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)