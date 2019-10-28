International Development News
Development News Edition

Falcons' owner 'extraordinarily disappointed' at 1-7 start

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 28-10-2019 05:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-10-2019 04:29 IST
Falcons' owner 'extraordinarily disappointed' at 1-7 start
Blank also referenced wideout Julio Jones' speech after last week's home loss to the Los Angeles Rams -- in which Jones interrupted Quinn's postgame speech to address the team himself -- as a sign of the support for Quinn. Image Credit: Flickr

After the Atlanta Falcons dropped to 1-7 with Sunday's home loss to the Seattle Seahawks, owner Arthur Blank acknowledged he is evaluating the status of head coach Dan Quinn. "I think it's a fair question," Blank told reporters after the Falcons lost 27-20. "Much like the coach just said, I'm extraordinarily disappointed in the season. Nobody would have anticipated 1-7 and the lack of consistency. Today was a prime example of that, down 24-0. If we could just play the second half, we would have won the game. But it doesn't work that way.

"We'll take the next couple of weeks during this bye period of time and evaluate where we are. The Falcons, playing without injured quarterback Matt Ryan on Sunday, held the Seahawks to three points in the second half but could overcome the large deficit. They enter their bye at 1-7 for the first time since 2003, after finishing last year 7-9. A year earlier, Atlanta lost in the divisional round of the playoffs, which came a year after its crushing collapse in Super Bowl LI.

Blank has been supportive of Quinn -- whom he hired in 2015 -- and noted the coach still has his players' focus. "The players, they love Dan Quinn," Blank said of a coach with a 37-35 regular-season record. "And they're playing hard for him. The results aren't there, and I understand that, and they understand that as well."

Blank also referenced wideout Julio Jones' speech after last week's home loss to the Los Angeles Rams -- in which Jones interrupted Quinn's postgame speech to address the team himself -- as a sign of the support for Quinn. "In 20 years, I've never heard a player talk that way, with that emotional content and that fervor, those feelings about their own responsibility and their own accountability," Blank said.

While Blank said there are no plans for changes "right now," he added, "We are going to do something." "Whatever decision we have to make will be made for the right reasons for the long term," he said. "We certainly have a lot of intelligence on this coaching staff here. We have three (former) head coaches, we've got three (former) general managers in this building beyond (GM) Thomas (Dimitroff), actually four, including Rich McKay. The knowledge base is there, but the performance is not. And this is a performance-driven business."

"... So, we'll continue to look at everything we can and make the right decisions that we're going to have to make. I'm not bashful about making those decisions." --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Summary: Walgreens, Target remove all 22-ounce J&J baby powder from their shelves

Iran was informed of IS leader Baghdadi's death - Iranian officials tell Reuters

Labour is waiting for EU Brexit delay before taking election decision - health spokesman

Science News Summary: NASA plans to send water-hunting robot to moon surface in 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Argentina's Alberto Fernandez leads presidential election -official count

Argentine opposition candidate Alberto Fernandez was leading the presidential election with more than half the votes counted, according to the first official results on Sunday. Fernandez, 60, a center-left Peronist and former cabinet chief,...

UK lawmakers call for action on banks, Big Tech to avoid IT failures

British regulators should impose higher levies on banks if they need more resources to stop big IT glitches and should consider regulating cloud service providers such as Google, UK lawmakers said in a review on Monday.The review was launch...

UK's Prince Charles to visit India for second time in two years

Prince Charles, heir-to-the-British throne, will make an official visit to India next month with a focus on sustainable markets, climate change, and social finance, his office said on Monday. Charles, 70, will arrive in New Delhi for the tw...

Watson rallies injury-plagued Texans over Raiders

Deshaun Watson engineered two fourth-quarter touchdown drives as the injury-ravaged Houston Texans rallied for a 27-24 win over the visiting Oakland Raiders on Sunday at NRG Stadium. Watson passed for 279 yards and three touchdowns, includi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019