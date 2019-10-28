Falcons' owner 'extraordinarily disappointed' at 1-7 start

After the Atlanta Falcons dropped to 1-7 with Sunday's home loss to the Seattle Seahawks, owner Arthur Blank acknowledged he is evaluating the status of head coach Dan Quinn. "I think it's a fair question," Blank told reporters after the Falcons lost 27-20. "Much like the coach just said, I'm extraordinarily disappointed in the season. Nobody would have anticipated 1-7 and the lack of consistency. Today was a prime example of that, down 24-0. If we could just play the second half, we would have won the game. But it doesn't work that way.

"We'll take the next couple of weeks during this bye period of time and evaluate where we are. The Falcons, playing without injured quarterback Matt Ryan on Sunday, held the Seahawks to three points in the second half but could overcome the large deficit. They enter their bye at 1-7 for the first time since 2003, after finishing last year 7-9. A year earlier, Atlanta lost in the divisional round of the playoffs, which came a year after its crushing collapse in Super Bowl LI.

Blank has been supportive of Quinn -- whom he hired in 2015 -- and noted the coach still has his players' focus. "The players, they love Dan Quinn," Blank said of a coach with a 37-35 regular-season record. "And they're playing hard for him. The results aren't there, and I understand that, and they understand that as well."

Blank also referenced wideout Julio Jones' speech after last week's home loss to the Los Angeles Rams -- in which Jones interrupted Quinn's postgame speech to address the team himself -- as a sign of the support for Quinn. "In 20 years, I've never heard a player talk that way, with that emotional content and that fervor, those feelings about their own responsibility and their own accountability," Blank said.

While Blank said there are no plans for changes "right now," he added, "We are going to do something." "Whatever decision we have to make will be made for the right reasons for the long term," he said. "We certainly have a lot of intelligence on this coaching staff here. We have three (former) head coaches, we've got three (former) general managers in this building beyond (GM) Thomas (Dimitroff), actually four, including Rich McKay. The knowledge base is there, but the performance is not. And this is a performance-driven business."

"... So, we'll continue to look at everything we can and make the right decisions that we're going to have to make. I'm not bashful about making those decisions." --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)