Blues blow lead, win in OT as Wings lose 8th straight

Image Credit: Wikipedia

David Perron scored at 1:28 of overtime and the visiting St. Louis Blues beat the Red Wings 5-4 on Sunday, Detroit's eighth consecutive loss. Perron received a pass from Brayden Schenn and lifted the puck over goalie Jonathan Bernier's right shoulder. The Blues rallied back after giving away a two-goal lead in the third period.

Ryan O'Reilly had two goals and two assists to lead the Blues. Schenn and Zach Sanford also scored for St. Louis, while Jordan Binnington made 29 saves. Tyler Bertuzzi and Dylan Larkin each had a goal and an assist for Detroit. Filip Hronek and Valtteri Filppula also scored.

St. Louis took a 2-0 lead in the first period. Schenn scored 2:07 into the game on a power play with Patrik Nemeth in the penalty box for hooking. O'Reilly passed the puck from the right circle to Schenn in front of the net, who shoveled it past Bernier.

The Red Wings soon killed off another penalty but Sanford scored his first goal of the season at 7:26. He parked himself near the goal and tipped in Alexander Steen's shot from the slot. The Blues led 3-1 after two periods.

Detroit scored its first power-play goal in three games when Mike Green made a pass from the point to Hronek, who rifled a shot from the left circle over Binnington's left shoulder. That goal was quickly matched at 11:39 by O'Reilly, who ripped a shot from the left dot past Bernier's short side.

The Wings began their rally at 1:44 of the third when Bertuzzi dug the puck out of a scrum along the boards and found Larkin, who one-timed it past Binnington. Filppula scored six minutes into the period from the left side when his shot deflected off a defenseman's skate.

Bertuzzi scored the go-ahead goal at 11:51 after Larkin won a faceoff in the St. Louis zone. After the Wings were whistled for too many men on the ice, O'Reilly wristed a shot from the left circle after a Perron feed to tie at 4-all. The goal came at 15:42.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

