McCollum, Lillard lift Blazers over Mavs late

Carried by 35 points from CJ McCollum, 28 from Damian Lillard and 20 from Rodney Hood, the visiting Portland Trail Blazers overcame a sluggish first half to pull out a clutch victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday. Lillard's lefty layup with 26.8 seconds to go -- after a Mavericks shot-clock violation -- put the Blazers ahead for good.

With 8.4 seconds left, Lillard was called for a foul on a shot attempt by Dorian Finney-Smith, but Blazers coach Terry Stotts used the newly implemented challenge system and won, resulting in a jump ball at midcourt that was won by Portland. Kent Bazemore hit the first free throw and missed the second with 5.5 seconds remaining. Luka Doncic grabbed the rebound and got the ball ahead to Tim Hardaway Jr., whose deep 3-pointer fell short.

Kristaps Porzingis led Dallas with 32 points, adding nine rebounds and five assists, while Doncic had 29 points, 12 rebounds, and nine assists. After surrendering 41 points to the New Orleans Pelicans in the first quarter on Friday, the Mavericks got off to a hot start against Portland, racing out to a 17-7 lead in the first four minutes. Dallas won the first quarter 40-25, shooting 56.5 percent in the frame and rattling off a 15-0 run to end it.

Hood had 14 in the first quarter and buoyed an otherwise stagnant Blazers offense in the early going. Porzingis caught fire in the second quarter, scoring 11 of his 32 points en route to a 71-59 halftime advantage for Dallas. Portland was able to stay in the game thanks to the stellar play of McCollum, who had 24 points by the break.

The Mavericks' shooting cooled in the third as the Blazers chipped away at the deficit, riding the hot play of Hood and McCollum before Lillard took over. Lillard, who had just two points at the half, dropped 18 in the third to help Portland tie the game, 95-95, through three. The comeback didn't come without a cost, however, as Zach Collins left the game with just over two minutes remaining in the third after a left shoulder injury. He did not return to action.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)