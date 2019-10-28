International Development News
Stone, Fleury help Golden Knights rout Ducks

  28-10-2019
Mark Stone had a goal and an assist, and Marc-Andre Fleury finished with 13 saves as the Vegas Golden Knights cruised to a 5-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday night in Las Vegas. Paul Stastny, William Karlsson, Ryan Reaves, and Nicolas Roy also scored goals for Vegas, which bounced back from a 6-1 home loss to Colorado on Friday afternoon, a contest head coach Gerard Gallant called "an embarrassing game for everyone."

It was the eighth victory in nine all-time meetings with the Ducks for the Golden Knights, who outshot Anaheim, 49-15 while moving into sole possession of the second place in the Pacific Division. Adam Henrique and Ryan Getzlaf scored goals for the Ducks, who were playing the second half of a back-to-back that started 22 hours earlier with a 5-2 victory at Central Division-leading Colorado. John Gibson finished with 44 saves, many on grade-A, close-in chances.

Anaheim, outscored 14-3 while dropping all four games against Vegas last season, jumped out to a 1-0 lead at the 4:12 mark of the first period on Getzlaf's fifth goal of the season, sliding a Max Comtois pass through Fleury's pads from the bottom of the right circle. The Golden Knights tied it just 34 seconds later when defenseman Cam Fowler -- trying to clear the puck from the crease after a Stone shot -- accidentally slapped it off Gibson and inside the left post into his own net. Stone was credited with his seventh goal of the season.

Vegas dominated the rest of the period, finishing with a 17-5 edge in shots and a 3-1 lead. Reaves made it 2-1 with his second goal of the season, one-timing a centering pass from William Carrier from the side of the right circle during a delayed penalty. Roy, playing in his eighth career NHL game and first with the Golden Knights, followed with his first career goal, picking up the puck near mid-ice and then splitting a pair of Anaheim defensemen before beating Gibson five-hole with a wrist shot.

Karlsson increased the Vegas lead to 4-1 midway through the second period with a power-play goal, backhanding in a loose puck in front of the net for his third goal of the season. Stastny followed with a power-play goal early in the third period. Henrique ended the scoring with his team-high seventh goal of the season.

