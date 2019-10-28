International Development News
Soccer-Bayern's Martinez sidelined for German Cup second round

Bayern Munich defender Javi Martinez will miss the club's German Cup second round tie at VfL Bochum on Tuesday after failing to recover from a muscle injury, coach Niko Kovac said. Martinez also missed Bayern's 2-1 win over Union Berlin on Saturday after being injured in their Champions League win at Olympiakos in Greece last week.

"Javi is not yet fit. He looks more likely to be an option for the weekend," Kovac told reporters on Monday. "Apart from him and the long-time injured everyone else is fit."

Bayern is already without defenders Niklas Suele, who tore his cruciate ligament in the Bundesliga last week, and France's Lucas Hernandez, sidelined with a serious ankle ligament injury. Kovac has been under mounting pressure, with Bayern far from convincing in the league so far and in second place a point behind Borussia Moenchengladbach.

Amid widespread speculation in the media about a potential successor, the Bayern coach said he would like coaches to be afforded more time to show their worth. "At the end of the day, you need continuity. To learn the colleagues, the rhythms. With us coaches, this does not seem to be the case."

"This is not about me but in general." The Bavarians won the domestic double last season in Kovac's first season in charge.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

