Fire evacuation order displaces LeBron James

  Reuters
  • |
  Los Angeles
  • |
  Updated: 28-10-2019 19:44 IST
  • |
  Created: 28-10-2019 19:42 IST
LeBron James and his family left their Los Angeles-area home under fire evacuation orders following Sunday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. The Los Angeles Fire Department issued a statement calling for residents to "get out" when told to leave any impacted area. The LAFD said what started as a brushfire had become a "dynamic situation" due to high winds from 15-20 mph.

Among the areas evacuated was the Brentwood neighborhood where James bought a house when he joined the Lakers in 2018. He tweeted just before 4 a.m. PT that his family was driving and looking for overnight shelter. The Los Angeles Clippers are scheduled to host the Hornets on Monday.

The Lakers are due to play at Staples Center on Tuesday against the Memphis Grizzlies.

