International Development News
Development News Edition

Red Sox introduce Bloom as chief baseball officer

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Boston
  • |
  • Updated: 28-10-2019 20:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-10-2019 20:52 IST
Red Sox introduce Bloom as chief baseball officer
(Representative Image) Image Credit: Flickr

The Boston Red Sox officially introduced Chaim Bloom as their chief baseball officer on Monday. Bloom, 36, previously served as senior vice president of baseball operations with the Tampa Bay Rays. He takes over for Dave Dombrowski, who was fired in September less than one year after Boston won the 2018 World Series.

"We believe Chaim is exactly the right person to lead the Boston Red Sox baseball operation based on a number of attributes we sought in this process," said Red Sox principal owner John Henry in a release. "We had done exhaustive work narrowing down candidates. That work led us to Chaim, who was the first executive invited to Boston for an interview. He made a strong impression on all of us and validated our initial research that he was the one to lead our baseball operation." Bloom, a Philadelphia native and Yale graduate, helped to make the Rays a cost-effective winner. Tampa Bay made the playoffs as a wild-card team and advanced to the American League Division Series, where the Rays took the Houston Astros to a deciding Game 5 before falling.

"Chaim's rise from intern with the Rays in 2005 to Senior Vice President, Baseball Operations speaks to his leadership, intelligence and work ethic," Red Sox chairman Tom Werner said. "He possesses the essential qualities to establish a sustainable baseball operation throughout the organization with an emphasis on long-term success at the major league level." The Rays finished 12 games ahead of the Red Sox in the 2019 regular-season standings despite having the lowest payroll in baseball on Opening Day at just under $50 million. The Red Sox had the highest payroll at the start of the season at $187 million.

The Red Sox have expressed a desire to move payroll under the luxury tax threshold next season. Bloom will have his work cut out for him quickly. Slugger J.D. Martinez can opt out of his contract five days after the World Series ends, while 2018 MVP Mookie Betts will become a free agent after the 2020 season.

"It is an incredible honor to have the opportunity to lead the Red Sox baseball operations department," Bloom said. "The talent and dedication of our staff, and the culture that they represent are remarkable. I'm excited to work with them to take this organization to new heights, and humbled by the faith that John, Tom and (president and CEO) Sam (Kennedy) have in what we will accomplish together. The bond between the Red Sox and our fans is second to none, and my family and I are eager to make New England our home."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Kincade Fire: 66,000 acres burned; active evacuation centers listed

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Russia's Lukoil, Hungary's MOL to sign dirty oil settlement - sources

Russian oil producer Lukoil and Hungarian energy company MOL are set to sign a settlement deal over contaminated oil during Russian President Putins visit to Budapest this week, four industry sources told Reuters. A high level of organic ch...

Pune bank takes 'possession' of NCP MLA Munde's flat over dues

A Pune-based bank has taken symbolic possession of a flat owned by newly-elected NCP MLA Dhananjay Munde here in Maharashtra for alleged non-payment of loan of Rs 70 lakh. The NCP leader defeated his cousin Pankaja Munde of the BJP in the j...

Report: Injured Wizards' Wall in buyout talks with Adidas

Injured WashingtonWizards All-Star guard John Wall is in buyout talks with Adidas for the final three years of his second contract with the apparel company, ESPN reported. Wall re-signed with Adidas in 2018 but has been sidelined for three ...

Woman, steals 2k gold, silver from in-laws house, held

A woman, her parents, and brother were arrested on Monday in connection with the robbery of two kg gold ornaments and silver items from her in-laws house here, police said. The mother-in-law had given a complaint on October 21 that she foun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019