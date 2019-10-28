International Development News
Saina, Lakshya eye title at Saarlorlux Open

  • PTI
  • |
  • Saarbrucken
  • |
  Updated: 28-10-2019 21:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-10-2019 21:17 IST
Image Credit: Flickr

Saina Nehwal and Lakshya Sen will look to put their best foot forward when they spearhead the Indian challenge at the Saarlorlux Open super tour 100 tournaments beginning here on Tuesday. London Olympic bronze medallist Saina, who had claimed the Indonesia Masters in January before going through a tough phase, will hope to grab another title to boost her confidence when she opens against Germany's Fabienne Deprez.

The 29-year-old Indian snapped a hat trick of first-round exits when she reached the quarters at the French Open last week and she will look to continue her run in the tournament, where she has been given the top billing. Lakshya, meanwhile, will look to grab his third title of the season after having claimed crowns at the Belgian international and Dutch Open. He had also reached the finals of the Polish Open.

The eighth-seeded Indian received a bye in the opening round and will begin against the winner of the first-round match between Eetu u Heino and Elias Bracke. Among other Indians, Kiran George, Mithun Manjunath, and Rahul Bharadwaj are also in the fray.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

