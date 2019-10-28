International Development News
Development News Edition

FC Goa, Bengaluru FC play out 1-1 draw

  • PTI
  • |
  • Margao
  • |
  • Updated: 28-10-2019 22:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-10-2019 22:31 IST
FC Goa, Bengaluru FC play out 1-1 draw
Image Credit: Flickr

FC Goa and Bengaluru FC played out a 1-1 draw in the Hero Indian Super League here on Monday after Ferran Corominas' penalty cancelled out Udanta Singh's opener for the Blues. Sergio Lobera made just one change to the side that defeated Chennaiyin FC 3-0. Ahmed Jahouh, returning from suspension, replaced Jackichand Singh in the starting eleven. Manvir Singh started up front, with Coro, Brandon Fernandes and Len Doungel all playing off the Indian international striker.

Bengaluru FC put out an unchanged side from the one that drew 0-0 with NorthEast United. Manuel Onwu, Udanta Singh and Sunil Chhetri started in attack, while Raphael Augusto, Dimas Delgado and Harmanjot Khabra played in the midfield. The game started at a frantic pace as both teams pressed each other high up the field. The Gaurs first half was created through Manvir, who threaded a fantastic through ball to Len Doungel but Gurpreet Singh Sandhu was alert to prevent the danger.

The visitors then had a shot through Dimas Delgado but the ball went sailing way over the bar. The teams then went into the half-hour mark with the game scoreless, as Mandar Rao Dessai was wrongly adjudged to be off-side after a surging run down the left. Towards the end of the half, Manvir had half a chance from a Brandon cross but was closed down quickly by the Bengaluru defence. The half ended nil-nil with a majority of the period played in midfield.

The defending ISL champions made the first substitution of the match as Rahul Bheke was taken off for Albert Serran. BFC broke the deadlock in the 62nd minute as Udanta ran onto Onwu's cut-back and scored past Mohammad Nawaz. FC Goa made their first change as Jackichand Singh was introduced for Lenny Rodrigues in the 70th minute. Saviour Gama was the second change for the home team, coming in place of Mandar Rao Dessai, who had been shown a yellow earlier.

Jacki had a great chance when he ran free of the Bengaluru defence but his shot rolled across the face of the goal. The Manipuri winger was again given a good pass by Jahouh, but his cut-back for Manvir was blocked by an opposition defender. Ferran Corominas was then brought down in the box, after which he stepped up to score the resulting penalty for his second goal of the season and 36th ISL goal overall. The game ended in a 1-1 draw, as FC Goa now have four points from two games. They face NorthEast United in Guwahati on November 1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Kincade Fire: 66,000 acres burned; active evacuation centers listed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-New tuberculosis treatment for developing countries to cost $1,040

A newly approved three-drug treatment for tuberculosis will be available in 150 countries including India and South Africa, priced at 1,040 for a complete regimen, more than twice the cost proposed in the past by advocacy groups for other t...

ANALYSIS-Killing the leader may not be enough to stamp out Islamic State

The killing of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is of considerable importance, experts believe, but the underlying reasons for his jihadist groups existence remain and attacks in the Middle East and beyond are not likely to stop.Ba...

Jets QB Darnold (thumb) to play hurt, LB Mosley out 5-6 weeks

Quarterback Sam Darnold will play through a left thumb sprain likely to bother him the rest of the season and New York Jets inside linebacker C.J. Mosley could be done for the year with a groin injury. Darnold was injured Sunday in a loss t...

UPDATE 5-Thousands told to evacuate as Los Angeles wildfire spreads to more than 500 acres

Wind-whipped flames chased thousands of residents from some of Los Angeles wealthiest neighborhoods and threatened the famed Getty Center museum on Monday, the latest outbreak in a wildfire season that has triggered mass evacuations and pow...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019