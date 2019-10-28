International Development News
Padres give Tingler three-year deal as manager

  Reuters
  San Diego
  Updated: 28-10-2019 23:20 IST
  • Created: 28-10-2019 23:18 IST
The San Diego Padres agreed to a three-year contract with Jayce Tingler to become the franchise's 21st manager on Monday. Tingler, 38, spent the last 13 seasons with the Texas Rangers, most recently as the team's major league player development field coordinator in 2019. He was an assistant general manager from 2017-18.

"Jayce has extensive experience in virtually every aspect of coaching, player development and baseball operations, and our entire group believes that he's the right person to lead our talented roster," Padres general manager A.J. Preller said in a release. "His multi-faceted skill set, combined with his ability to develop talent and help players reach their potential at the major league level, were key factors in his selection as our manager. We are excited for Jayce to build upon the foundation we've laid in San Diego as we set our sights on October baseball." Tingler will be introduced at a press conference at Petco Park on Thursday.

He replaces Andy Green, who was dismissed on Sept. 21 after compiling a 274-366 record since the start of the 2016 season. Rod Barajas went 1-7 as the interim manager for the rest of the season. Tingler, who previously worked with Preller in the Rangers organization, becomes the second-youngest manager in the majors behind the Minnesota Twins' Rocco Baldelli, 38.

"I'm very proud of Jayce," Rangers manager Chris Woodward said. "He has had a huge impact on our players, our major league staff, and the entire organization. He is a great baseball guy who is all about relationships. I want to thank him for everything he has done since I've been here. He really cares." San Diego also interviewed former Rangers skipper Ron Washington and former Padres infielder Mark Loretta.

The Padres (70-92) were last in the National League West in 2019 and missed the playoffs for the 13th consecutive season.

