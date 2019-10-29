International Development News
Development News Edition

Nagy: Bears sticking with QB Trubisky

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Chicago
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 00:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 00:44 IST
Nagy: Bears sticking with QB Trubisky
Image Credit: Flickr

Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy is not making a quarterback change following Mitchell Trubisky's two costly fourth-quarter turnovers in Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Nagy confirmed Monday that Trubisky, not backup Chase Daniel, will start Sunday when the Bears bring a three-game losing streak into Philadelphia.

"We understand that we didn't get the win, but we felt there was definitely an improvement," Nagy said of Trubisky's performance in Sunday's 17-16 setback. "We're going to make sure that we keep our noses to the grind (stone), we stay positive, we stay really positive because that's who we are." Trubisky, 25, completed 23 of 35 passes for 253 yards with zero touchdowns, one interception and one fumble against the Chargers. He did lead the team into field-goal range, only to see Eddy Pineiro miss a 41-yard attempt as time expired.

Earlier in the fourth quarter, he was intercepted by Casey Hayward on a deep throw to Trey Burton and lost a fumble that was recovered by Melvin Ingram. Trubisky is 3-3 in his third NFL season, completing 64.6 percent of his passes for 1,092 yards with five TDs and three interceptions.

Daniel, 33, started Chicago's 24-21 loss to the Oakland Raiders in Week 5 in London with Trubisky out with a shoulder injury. He was 22 of 30 for 231 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Kincade Fire: 66,000 acres burned; active evacuation centers listed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Left's win in Argentina strains Brazil ties, deepens regional divide

The election of leftist Alberto Fernandez in Argentina, who Brazils right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro has called a red bandit, sets the stage for a run-in between South Americas two biggest economies that could derail their Mercosur trade...

UPDATE 9-EU agrees Brexit delay as British parliament blocks December election

The European Union agreed to a Brexit delay of up to three months on Monday, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would push on with his bid to end Britains political paralysis with an election on Dec. 12.With the United Kingdoms schedul...

UPDATE 1-Baghdadi given burial at sea, afforded religious rites -U.S. officials

The United States has given the remains of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi a burial at sea and afforded him religious rites according to Islamic custom after he was killed in a U.S. commando raid in Syria on Saturday, three offici...

Afghan, Pakistani forces clash on border, 3 civilians killed

Afghan and Pakistani forces engaged in cross-border clashes for a second day, hours after Pakistani mortar and rocket fire into Afghanistan killed three women in eastern Kunar province, Afghan officials have said. The fighting first broke o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019