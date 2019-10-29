International Development News
Panthers QB Newton still out, Allen to start again

Quarterback Kyle Allen will start at home Sunday against the Tennessee Titans as Cam Newton still needs more time with his foot injury, Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera said Monday. Newton last played in Week 2, passing for 333 yards in a 20-14 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He has been out ever since and Rivera said the former MVP is steadily working his way back.

"Cam's going to continue his rehab," Rivera said last week. "... We're not putting any pressure on Cam. He's done a great job doing the things that we've asked of him. He's gone above and beyond as far as working with our quarterbacks and helping them along the way." Allen, who has started the past five games for the Panthers, struggled Sunday against a relentless San Francisco 49ers defense, going 19 of 37 for 158 yards and three interceptions. The 49ers rolled to a 51-13 victory.

That defeat ended the Panthers' four-game winning streak with Allen at QB. He passed for 901 yards and seven TDs in the four victories, but Rivera said Monday that the 23-year-old still needs more work with his patience in the pocket.

