International Development News
Development News Edition

Chargers fire offensive coordinator Whisenhunt

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 09:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 09:24 IST
Chargers fire offensive coordinator Whisenhunt
Image Credit: Wikipedia

One day removed from a victory at Chicago, the Los Angeles Chargers fired offensive coordinator Ken Whisenhunt on Monday. "This is not an easy decision and definitely not one that I take lightly," Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said in a statement. "You win as a team, and you lose as a team. It's never about just one person. At the end of the day, however, I simply felt a change was needed at this time.

"I want to thank Ken for his years of service to the Chargers organization and wish him nothing but the best moving forward." The Chargers (3-5) have struggled to run the ball in historic fashion this season, a fact that even the 17-16 victory over the Bears could not hide. In rushing for 36 yards Sunday, the Chargers became the first team in the Super Bowl era to rush for fewer than 40 yards for four straight games.

And that's with running back Melvin Gordon in the backfield. Gordon missed the season's first four games holding out. Lynn did not name an immediate replacement for Whisenhunt, who served as the Chargers' offensive coordinator in 2013, then left to be the head coach at Tennessee for two seasons before returning to the Chargers for the 2016 season.

Whisenhunt, 57, has a 48-71 career record as a head coach including stints with the Cardinals (2007-12) and the Titans. He led Arizona to the Super Bowl after the 2008 season. A season removed from going 12-4 and winning a playoff game, the Chargers are two games behind the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Kincade Fire: 66,000 acres burned; active evacuation centers listed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Jazz slip past Suns on last-second foul shot

Bojan Bogdanovic had 29 points and four 3-pointers, and Donovan Mitchell added 25 points and made the first of two free throws with 0.4 seconds to give the Utah Jazz a 96-95 victory over the host Phoenix Suns on Monday. Rudy Gobert contribu...

Delhi AQI remains 'very poor', likely to improve marginally tomorrow: SAFAR

The pollution in the national capital and its nearby areas such as Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and Ghaziabad remained in the very poor category on Tuesday with the Air Quality Index AQI docking at 392, said Center-run System of Air Quality a...

Looking forward to Aramco's participation in India Strategic Petroleum Reserves: PM Modi

Asserting that India and Saudi Arabia are moving towards a closer strategic partnership from a purely buyer-seller relationship, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the country is looking forward to Saudi Aramco participation in New Delhis St...

FOREX-Cautious trade optimism boosts Kiwi, Aussie; fed awaited

Hopes for an easing in Sino-U.S. tensions buoyed trade-exposed Asian currencies on Tuesday while growing expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve could take a wait-and-see approach to further easing underpinned the dollar.Most moves were modes...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019