Steelers await word on RB Conner's shoulder injury

The victory Tuesday was a bit painful for Steelers running back James Conner, a whose planned day off comes with a sling and treatment on his injured shoulder. Conner will be re-evaluated this week, head coach Mike Tomlin said, for an AC joint injury incurred in Monday's win over the Miami Dolphins.

Conner had 23 carries for 145 yards and a touchdown but his final carry with just over two minutes to go in the win led to the potential loss of the team's top back. Already the Steelers are without running back Jaylen Samuels, who had arthroscopic knee surgery less than a month ago, and rookie Benny Snell is scheduled to undergo further tests on a knee injury suffered Monday.

It's possible Samuels will be the healthiest of the lot for Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts. He participated in practice last week but was inactive Monday. --Field Level Media

Also Read: Banged-up Steelers beat Chargers on Sunday night

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)