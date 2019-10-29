CAB will leave no stone unturned to make Day-Night Test a success: Dalmiya

Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) secretary Avishek Dalmiya on Tuesday said they will leave no stone unturned to make India's first-ever Day-Night Test, here next month a success. The Indian cricket team will play its maiden Day-Night Test match against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens here from November 22 to 26. The match will be the second game of a two-match series.

"In one word, we are delighted. Its also a great news for all the cricket lovers. Eden has been privy to a lot of history. It would be another feather on its cap," Dalmiya said. "CAB would leave no stone unturned to ensure that it is a successful event. The presence of dignitaries and distinguished guests, cultural shows and felicitation of former players would add to the grandeur of the event."

The development ended days of speculation after new BCCI president Sourav Ganguly first proposed the idea to the Bangladesh Cricket Board, which faced resistance from its players and sat for multiple meetings to convince them. "We would not waste any time and would start planning internally to make it a memorable occasion from tomorrow itself and to give it a carnival feel. Other steps would be taken in this regard," Dalmiya said.

"We also intend to sit with the BCCI president to work out other modalities and also to ensure we are in sync with the plans of the Indian Cricket Board." Internationally, there have been 11 day-night Tests so far since the first between Australia and New Zealand in 2015. The most recent day-night Test took place in January this year between Australia and Sri Lanka in Brisbane.

India were approached to play a day-night Test during their tour of Australia last year but the country declined the offer at that time, asserting that sighting the ball becomes a problem after it gets old under floodlights. Talking about the initiative, BCCI secretary Jay Shah said: "It is a great day for Indian cricket. Sourav, myself and our team had an idea of revolutionizing Test cricket and this is our first step towards it. It was very important to start the process now since India does not play a lot of Test matches after the Bangladesh series.

"We thank the Bangladesh Cricket Board for accepting our request for a Day-Night Test match on such a short notice." BCB President Nazmul Hassan also welcomed the move, saying it only highlights the strong bond that the two boards share.

"The BCB and BCCI share a very long history of support, co-operation and friendship. Ours is a bond of strength and it is very heartening and reassuring for the BCB to have someone like Mr Ganguly as BCCI President who has been an integral part of this journey," he said. "On that note, I am pleased that we have had a frank and constructive discussion with the players and the Team Management. I have received a positive response about playing the Day-Night Test in view of the BCB-BCCI relationship." PTI TAP ATK

