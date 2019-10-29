International Development News
Jamshedpur register consecutive wins, beat Hyderabad 3-1 in ISL

  • Updated: 29-10-2019 22:15 IST
Jamshedpur FC registered their second win on the trot by defeating Hyderabad FC 3-1 in a Hero Indian Super League match at the JRD Tata Sports Complex here on Tuesday. Farukh Choudhary tapped a loose ball home in the 34th minute to convert his team's dominance into a goal.

Marcelinho scored an unlikely equaliser in the 45th minute but Jamshedpur regained control after the break with goals from Aniket Jadhav (62nd) and Sergio Castel (75th). The result took Antonio Iriondo's men to the top of the table while Hyderabad are yet to open their tally.

The hosts surged forward looking to take an early lead and tested Hyderabad custodian Kamaljit Singh when Isaac Vanmalsawma opted to shoot from outside the box in the eighth minute. A minute later, Mobashir Rahman's excellent diagonal ball into the box put Farukh one-on-one with the Hyderabad goalkeeper, who prevented the Indian forward from slotting the ball into the net.

Jamshedpur dominated proceedings and kept Kamaljit on his toes. The hosts finally converted a chance in the 34th minute. Piti received the ball on the left and skipped past a defender before sending a powerful strike towards the goal. Kamaljit's save fell right into the path of an onrushing Farukh, who turned the ball home.

Piti, the architect in midfield, nearly added a second goal soon when Castel found him in space on the edge of the box. The Spanish midfielder's right-footed effort ended up a few inches wide of the target. Against the run of play, Hyderabad struck an equaliser at the stroke of half-time. Marcelinho collected Rohit Kumar's pass, cut in from the right, dropped his shoulder to ease past Keegan Pereira and neatly slotted into the net, beating Subrata Paul at his near post.

An injury to Sahil Panwar following a collision with Sergio Castel dampened the visitors' spirits and Jamshedpur were back on the front foot. Castel swung a cross into the centre from the left for substitute Aniket Jadhav, who sent a diving header over the bar with just the keeper to beat.

Jadhav made amends for the miss with an excellent finish after collecting Farukh's cross in the 62nd minute to put the hosts back into the lead. With Jamshedpur overpowering their opponents in midfield, Hyderabad struggled to get back into the game as the second half wore on.

Castel soon added Jamshedpur's third with an excellent piece of centre-forward play. The Spaniard brought down Memo's long ball, twisted and turned to beat a couple of defenders and fired the ball into the net. Farukh and Pereira also had their efforts kept out before the final whistle as Jamshedpur sealed full points.

