REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Ashleigh Barty surrendered a one-set lead to crash to a 3-6 6-3 6-4 loss at the hands of late replacement Kiki Bertens at the WTA Finals on Tuesday as the world number one’s prospects of advancing to the semi-finals suffered a blow. TENNIS-WTAFINALS

Shoulder injury ends Osaka's WTA Finals hopes HONG KONG (Reuters) - Naomi Osaka’s struggles at the WTA Finals continued on Tuesday as the world no. 3 was forced to withdraw from this year’s tournament in Shenzhen with a shoulder injury.

SOCCER-ENGLAND-LIV-ARS/PREVIEW Emery tells Xhaka to apologise after clash with Arsenal fans

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Arsenal coach Unai Emery said Granit Xhaka should apologise after his confrontation with supporters and refused to confirm whether the Swiss midfielder will retain the club captaincy. UPCOMING

SPORTS SOCCER

SOCCER-ITALY-BCA-INT/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Brescia v Inter Milan

Inter Milan visit Brescia in a Serie A match 29 Oct 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-FCB-REV/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Barcelona v Real Valladolid

FC Barcelona host Real Valladolid in La Liga. 29 Oct 16:15 ET / 20:15 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-VAL-SEV/REPORT Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Valencia v Sevilla

Valencia play Sevilla in La Liga. 30 Oct 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-NAP-ATT/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Napoli v Atalanta

Napoli host Atalanta in a Serie A match 30 Oct 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

RUGBY RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-NZL-WAL/

Rugby-New Zealand name team for bronze medal match with Wales New Zealand name their team for the bronze medal match against Wales in Tokyo on Friday.

30 Oct 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-NZL-WAL/PREVIEW (TV)

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Hansen announces final All Blacks team for bronze final New Zealand coach Steve Hansen announces the All Blacks team for their Rugby World Cup bronze final against Wales. It will be the last New Zealand side that Hansen names.

30 Oct 23:00 ET / 03:00 GMT RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ENG-ZAF/PREVIEW (TV)

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - South Africa news conference and training South Africa continue their preparations for the Rugby World Cup final against England.

30 Oct 23:30 ET / 03:30 GMT RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-NZL/MEXTED

Rugby union-Murray Mexted interview Interview with former New Zealand number eight Murray Mexted

30 Oct RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-NZL-WAL/

Rugby-Wales name team for bronze medal match with New Zealand Wales name their team for the bronze medal match against New Zealand in Tokyo on Friday.

30 Oct RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ENG-ZAF/PREVIEW-WILLIAMS

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Interview with former Welsh winger Williams Interview with former Welsh winger Shane Williams on Springboks flier Cheslin Kolble and the return of the diminutive wide man

30 Oct RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ENG-ZAF/PREVIEW (TV)

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Final - Lawrence Dallaglio interview Interview with World Cup winner Lawrence Dallaglio ahead of the 2019 final between England and South Africa in Yokohama.

30 Oct 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ENG/ITOJE (PIX)

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Itoje ready to cap incredible career - at 25 England lock Maro Itoje has achieved more at the age of 25 than some of the greatest players manage in a lifetime - and he is now 80 minutes away from capping an already stellar career with the sport's ultimate honour.

30 Oct 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-NZL-WAL/PREVIEW

Rugby union - Final showdown for Hansen and Gatland in bronze medal match New Zealand coach Steve Hansen and Warren Gatland will end their careers with their respective teams in the bronze medal match in Tokyo on Friday.

31 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT BASEBALL

BASEBALL-MLB-HOU-WAS/ Baseball - World Series - Game Six - Houston Astros v Washington Nationals

The Houston Astros can clinch their second World Series title in three seasons with a Game Six victory over the visiting Washington Nationals. 29 Oct 20:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

CRICKET CRICKET-T20-AUS-LKA/

Cricket - Australia v Sri Lanka - Second T20 Australia v Sri Lanka - Second T20 at the Gabba

30 Oct TENNIS

TENNIS-PARIS/ (PIX) (TV) Tennis - ATP 1000 - Paris Masters

Action from the second round of the Paris Masters - an ATP World Tour Masters 1000 event. 30 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

TENNIS-WTAFINALS/ (PIX) (TV) Tennis - WTA Tour Finals

Day four of the WTA Tour Finals in Shenzhen features two round robin singles matches. 30 Oct 06:30 ET / 10:30 GMT

