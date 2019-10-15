India-Netherlands complement each other extremely well; make a great team: King Willem

Dutch King Willem-Alexander on Tuesday said India and the Netherlands complement each other extremely well and have the potential to make each other stronger in the areas of technology and innovation. Speaking at the inaugural session of the India-Netherlands Technology Summit, the king said that for ten years now, the two countries have been close partners in the areas of innovation.

The king said the expertise of the two countries in different areas can be synergised for each other's benefit, citing heathcare as one of the areas for intensifying cooperation. He said the Netherlands has extensive knowledge in the areas of agriculture, water and climate action and it can be used for finding solutions to some of the problems being faced by India like floods and droughts.

"India and Netherlands complement each other extremely well and have the potential to make each (other) even stronger. We make a great team," he added. Referring to his visit on Monday to a laboratory of an Indo-Dutch project that seeks to treat dirty water of the Barapullah drain before it falls into Yamuna, he said the experts of the two countries have been successful in making the drain cleaner and they are also working to make the water suitable for reuse.

King Alexander said innovation does not always come from government offices and science laboratories. "Just as often it comes from local communities, farmers, family businesses, hospitals, civil society and driven individuals. Governments, business sectors, academia and ordinary individuals are all working on solutions," he said.

The trick, he said, is to bring all these positive forces together. The path to solution starts with curiosity and the ability to listen, he added.

"We respect each other's knowledge, tradition and culture. There are no standard solutions. Innovation is the product of human effort and that is why it is so important to invest in a long term relationship in partners you trust, partners who can add value to your excellence. For Netherlands, India is such a partner," he said.

