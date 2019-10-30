Jaguars place WR Lee on IR

The Jacksonville Jaguars have placed veteran wide receiver Marqise Lee on injured reserve because of a shoulder injury, the team announced Tuesday. In a corresponding move, the team promoted rookie cornerback Tae Hayes to the active roster and signed free agent linebacker Keishawn Bierria to the practice squad.

Lee, who missed all of 2018 after suffering a torn ACL during the Jaguars' third preseason game, played the Jaguars' season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs but injured his knee after failing to catch a pass in the loss, then sat out Week 2. In six games this season, Lee, 27, has three catches for 18 yards. He was the Jaguars' leading receiver in 2017, catching 56 passes for 702 yards and three touchdowns in 14 games. In his first four seasons, he had 171 receptions for 2,166 yards and eight scores.

Hayes, 22, has spent eight weeks on the Jaguars' practice squad. In four preseason games, Hayes recorded 11 tackles, four passes defensed and one interception.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)