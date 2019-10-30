International Development News
Development News Edition

Jaguars place WR Lee on IR

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Jacksonville
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 02:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 02:00 IST
Jaguars place WR Lee on IR
Image Credit: Flickr

The Jacksonville Jaguars have placed veteran wide receiver Marqise Lee on injured reserve because of a shoulder injury, the team announced Tuesday. In a corresponding move, the team promoted rookie cornerback Tae Hayes to the active roster and signed free agent linebacker Keishawn Bierria to the practice squad.

Lee, who missed all of 2018 after suffering a torn ACL during the Jaguars' third preseason game, played the Jaguars' season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs but injured his knee after failing to catch a pass in the loss, then sat out Week 2. In six games this season, Lee, 27, has three catches for 18 yards. He was the Jaguars' leading receiver in 2017, catching 56 passes for 702 yards and three touchdowns in 14 games. In his first four seasons, he had 171 receptions for 2,166 yards and eight scores.

Hayes, 22, has spent eight weeks on the Jaguars' practice squad. In four preseason games, Hayes recorded 11 tackles, four passes defensed and one interception.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Poco F1 starts getting MIUI 11 but you shouldn't get excited just yet

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 5-Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot owner PSA in talks to combine -source

Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot owner PSA are in talks to combine in a deal that could create a 50 billion automaker, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.Fiat Chrysler shares rose sharply after news of the talks and ended up more th...

UPDATE 4-J&J says new tests find no asbestos in same baby power bottle that sparked recall

Johnson Johnson said on Tuesday that 15 new tests found no asbestos in a bottle of baby powder that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration says tested positive for trace amounts of asbestos, a finding the agency stands by. The tests are the...

UPDATE 1-U.S. sanctions on Iran threaten access to certain medicines -report

U.S. sanctions on Iran threaten access by some Iranians to medicines that treat diseases such as cancer and epilepsy, despite exemptions in the measures for imports of humanitarian goods, a report said on Tuesday. Theres no acute nationwide...

Andhra CM meets expert committee for reformation in education system

The expert committee for reformation in the education system on Tuesday explained its recommendations to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Secretariat in Amaravati. Professor N. Balakrishnan, Chairman of the Committe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019