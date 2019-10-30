International Development News
Development News Edition

Down 3-0, Stars rally to beat Wild with 6 straight goals

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Dallas
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 09:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 09:05 IST
Down 3-0, Stars rally to beat Wild with 6 straight goals
Image Credit: Twitter (@DallasStars)

Alexander Radulov had a hat trick and an assist and Joe Pavelski added a goal and two assists as the host Dallas Stars rallied from a late 3-0 second period deficit with six consecutive goals to defeat the Minnesota Wild 6-3 on Tuesday night. Tyler Seguin had a goal and two assists, Roope Hintz scored a goal and Miro Heiskanen added two assists for Dallas, which won for the fourth time in five games.

Anton Khudobin, taking over for Ben Bishop after the first period, finished with 11 saves for the Stars. Bishop stopped eight of the 10 shots he faced before being pulled by Dallas coach Jim Montgomery. Eric Staal and Jason Zucker each had a goal and an assist and Ryan Suter also scored a goal for Minnesota. Alex Stalock finished with 31 saves.

Minnesota took a 1-0 lead at the 2:50 mark of the first period when Staal beat three Dallas defenders to the puck behind the net and then fed Zucker stationed in the front the net. Zucker then fired a shot past Bishop's blocker side for his fourth goal of the season. Staal then made it 2-0 near the end of the period with a power-play goal, taking a spinning backhand pass by Mats Zuccarello along the left boards and beating Bishop with a wrist shot from the bottom of the left circle for his fourth goal in four games.

Suter extended Minnesota's lead to 3-0 in the second period with a power-play goal, one-timing a pass from Jared Spurgeon from the right point past Khudobin's stick side for his second goal of the season. Radulov cut it to 3-1 with just 48 seconds left in the period, diving for a loose puck in the slot and flicking it inside the right post.

Dallas then scored five third-period goals, including three in the span of 11:31 to start the period to take a 4-3 lead. Hintz got the first, backhanding in a rebound of a Radulov shot that deflected in off the leg of Spurgeon. Pavelski followed five minutes later with his third goal of the season when his pass toward the goal deflected into the net off the stick of Jordan Greenway. Radulov then put the Stars in front 4-3 when his bad-angle shot from the right side of the goal hit the leg of Jonas Brodin and caromed into the net.

Jamie Benn intercepted a Zucker pass, then fed Seguin with the clincher with 1:40 to go. Radulov added an empty-netter with 30 seconds left to complete his hat trick.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Commemorative coin on Paramahansa Yogananda released

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Power-play goals propel Bruins past Sharks

The Boston Bruins scored two first-period power-play goals against the leagues top penalty-killing unit and never looked back, beating the visiting San Jose Sharks 5-1 on Tuesday night. David Pastrnak and David Krejci scored on the man adva...

England wary of World Cup backlash from Black Caps

Wellington, Oct 29 AFP England wicketkeeper-batsman Jonny Bairstow believes New Zealand will be intent on exacting World Cup revenge in the Twenty20 series that begins in Christchurch on Friday. The Black Caps suffered the cruellest of defe...

Strasburg shines, Nats send World Series to Game 7

HOUSTON -- Stephen Strasburg overcame a bumpy opening frame to pitch 8 13 sterling innings, and Anthony Rendon drove in five runs as the Washington Nationals forced a decisive Game 7 of the World Series with a 7-2 victory over the Houston A...

WRAPUP 1-U.S. economy likely lost further ground in third quarter

The U.S. economy likely slowed further in the third quarter, held back by a moderation in consumer spending and declining business investment, which could spur the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates again to keep the expansion on course....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019