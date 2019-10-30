Down 3-0, Stars rally to beat Wild with 6 straight goals

Alexander Radulov had a hat trick and an assist and Joe Pavelski added a goal and two assists as the host Dallas Stars rallied from a late 3-0 second period deficit with six consecutive goals to defeat the Minnesota Wild 6-3 on Tuesday night. Tyler Seguin had a goal and two assists, Roope Hintz scored a goal and Miro Heiskanen added two assists for Dallas, which won for the fourth time in five games.

Anton Khudobin, taking over for Ben Bishop after the first period, finished with 11 saves for the Stars. Bishop stopped eight of the 10 shots he faced before being pulled by Dallas coach Jim Montgomery. Eric Staal and Jason Zucker each had a goal and an assist and Ryan Suter also scored a goal for Minnesota. Alex Stalock finished with 31 saves.

Minnesota took a 1-0 lead at the 2:50 mark of the first period when Staal beat three Dallas defenders to the puck behind the net and then fed Zucker stationed in the front the net. Zucker then fired a shot past Bishop's blocker side for his fourth goal of the season. Staal then made it 2-0 near the end of the period with a power-play goal, taking a spinning backhand pass by Mats Zuccarello along the left boards and beating Bishop with a wrist shot from the bottom of the left circle for his fourth goal in four games.

Suter extended Minnesota's lead to 3-0 in the second period with a power-play goal, one-timing a pass from Jared Spurgeon from the right point past Khudobin's stick side for his second goal of the season. Radulov cut it to 3-1 with just 48 seconds left in the period, diving for a loose puck in the slot and flicking it inside the right post.

Dallas then scored five third-period goals, including three in the span of 11:31 to start the period to take a 4-3 lead. Hintz got the first, backhanding in a rebound of a Radulov shot that deflected in off the leg of Spurgeon. Pavelski followed five minutes later with his third goal of the season when his pass toward the goal deflected into the net off the stick of Jordan Greenway. Radulov then put the Stars in front 4-3 when his bad-angle shot from the right side of the goal hit the leg of Jonas Brodin and caromed into the net.

Jamie Benn intercepted a Zucker pass, then fed Seguin with the clincher with 1:40 to go. Radulov added an empty-netter with 30 seconds left to complete his hat trick.

