International Development News
Development News Edition

Shakib's suspension is a huge loss for our country: former BCB and ICC president Mustafa Kamal

  • PTI
  • |
  • Dhaka
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 21:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 21:03 IST
Shakib's suspension is a huge loss for our country: former BCB and ICC president Mustafa Kamal

Former Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and ICC president Mustafa Kamal on Wednesday called premier all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan's suspension before the high-profile India tour "a huge loss for our country". Shakib was handed a two-year ban, with one of them suspended, by the International Cricket Council on Tuesday after the 32-year-old had accepted that he did not report corrupt approaches by a bookie to the apex body.

According to Kamal, who is now a finance minister, it will not be possible to find a replacement of Shakib anytime soon. "It is unfortunate that we will not get Shakib's services for one year. It is a huge loss for our country. His replacement is not possible. It is not possible that his replacement will be coming up in two or three days or even in one or two months' time," Kamal was quoted as saying by the 'Daily Star'.

Kamal said that Shakib accepting the charges and speaking the truth prove his honesty. "It is a matter of great sorrow for us. But I think Shakib did the good thing -- he spoke the truth and proved his honesty.

"I think, what he could have done is that he could have informed Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and also could have said this to honourable Prime Minister, who likes him a lot," he said. "ICC is very strict in these matters. They will never let anyone break any discipline. And especially ICC never likes any match fixing issues." PTI AH AH ATK

ATK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Indian women claim Emerging Asia Cup title

India claimed the Womens Emerging Asia Cup 2019 after beating hosts Sri Lanka by 14 runs under the DuckworthLewis method here. Devika Vaidya and Tanuja Kanwar bagged four wickets apiece in the final on Tuesday after Tanusree Sarkars 47 and ...

TRAI releases amended broadcasting regulation to ensure fully-compliant audit regime

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India on Wednesday released the amended broadcasting and cable services interconnection regulations to ensure a fully-compliant audit regime. During the consultation undertaken to prepare the audit manual...

Civic bodies intensify action amid high pollution level in Delhi

As pollution levels spiked in Delhi, civic bodies have intensified action, with the south corporation issuing 164 fresh challans worth Rs 1.3 lakh for various violations, officials said on Wednesday. As many as 202 sites were inspected and ...

Cyclone Maha to cross Lakshadweep islands in next 24 hours

Two cyclonic storms are brewing in the Arabian Sea in a rare occurrence and one of them likely to batter the Lakshadweep archipelago in the next 24 hours, the IMD said on Wednesday. India Meteorological Department Director General Mritunjay...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019