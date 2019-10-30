Bosa brothers win AFC, NFC weekly honors

Nick and Joey Bosa received a rare honor on Wednesday as each brother was named as his respective conference's defensive player of the week following Week 8. Rookie Nick Bosa, who was the second overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft, received NFC honors after registering three sacks to go along with a 46-yard interception return in the San Francisco 49ers' 51-13 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. Bosa, 22, received the NFC Defensive Player of the Week award for the second time this season.

Joey Bosa, 24, collected seven tackles and two sacks in the Los Angeles Chargers' 17-16 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday. The Bosas' five combined sacks set the NFL record for most recorded by brothers on a day in which each earned at least one, according to NFL.com. J.J. Watt and T.J. Watt (2018) shared the previous record of four with Jimmy and Toby Williams (1985).

Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner captured AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors while Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones received the NFC's honor. Indianapolis Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week while Minnesota Vikings kicker Dan Bailey received the honor in the NFC.

--Field Level Media

