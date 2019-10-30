International Development News
DB Moore seeks reinstatement to NFL

  • Reuters
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 21:28 IST
  • Created: 30-10-2019 21:28 IST
Defensive back Kamrin Moore is seeking reinstatement by the NFL now that he has been cleared of domestic violence charges, his agent said in a statement. Moore, 23, was arrested July 11 in Linden, N.J., and charged with third-degree aggravated assault for allegedly stepping on a woman's neck before punching her and knocking her unconscious in a confrontation outside of his home, according to the criminal complaint filed by the Union County Prosecutor's Office.

A member of the New York Giants at the time, Moore immediately was suspended and later waived by the team. He was placed on the NFL's commissioner's exempt list on July 24. "We continuously asserted Kamrin's innocence from the outset of this ordeal and believed it was only a matter of time before he would be vindicated of these fabricated charges through the course of due process," said Eugene Lee, president of MBK Sports Management Group, LLC.

Moore played at Boston College and was selected by New Orleans in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. After being waived by the Saints before the start of the 2018 season, he was claimed by the Giants and played 10 snaps in two games as a rookie. --Field Level Media

