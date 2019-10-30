International Development News
Development News Edition

FEATURE-Horse racing-Drug reform in U.S. horse racing faces obstacles

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 22:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 21:57 IST
FEATURE-Horse racing-Drug reform in U.S. horse racing faces obstacles
Image Credit: Pixabay

Outrage over the deaths of 36 horses at Santa Anita Park in Southern California since December has given a boost to federal legislation aimed at stopping drug abuse in the sport.

But the bipartisan bill, which would end the use of drugs on race day and establish a national anti-doping authority, faces a formidable foe in Churchill Downs, home of the Kentucky Derby. The Horseracing Integrity Act has the support of much of the industry as well as leading animal welfare groups but the historic race track has been steadfast in its opposition.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell represents Kentucky, which could make getting the bill across the finish line a challenge. A spokesperson for McConnell said he has not yet stated his position on the legislation. Despite the potential hurdles in the Senate, the bill's backers remain optimistic.

"The legislative process starts in the House and we are making a lot of progress there," Jim Gagliano, president of The Jockey Club, told Reuters. "We are galloping right now and I expect that we'll have a hearing and a vote," he said of the bill, which is up to 191 co-sponsors in the House, 27 shy of a majority in that chamber.

For the first time, a companion bill has been introduced in the Senate, which also has bipartisan support. However, Churchill Downs CEO Bill Carstanjen said in a statement to Reuters that the company had "serious concerns" about the bill and did not think federal legislation was "practical, reasonable, or imminent.

"We have expressed those concerns to industry constituents and the bill's sponsor but they were never addressed," he said. Despite being synonymous with horse racing in the United States, Churchill Downs is not really a horse racing company, said Shawn Smeallie, executive director of the Coalition for Horse Racing Integrity, which is lobbying for the bill.

"They are more of a casino and gambling company and anything that may remotely smell of additional costs or regulation, they are not interested in," he said. The bill would empower the United States Anti-Doping Agency, which also oversees the testing of U.S. track and field athletes, and assemble a panel of independent equine experts to develop a banned drug list.

Administration of the new system would be funded by the industry. NATIONAL STANDARD

North American horse racing is fragmented, with no one body or commissioner overseeing the sport as a whole. As a result, 38 states have implemented their own laws governing the use of drugs, creating a patchwork of rules that is failing to protect its equine athletes, Smeallie said.

While it is unclear what has caused the spike in deaths at Santa Anita -- the reasons likely range from a track surface that absorbed an unusually high amount of rain this winter to existing unknown injuries -- the misuse of drugs has been a factor, Smeallie said. Horses in North America are injured or die at a rate 2.5 to five times higher than the rest of the world, which has stricter drug laws, he said.

The most widely used and controversial drug is Lasix, which is designed to treat bleeding in the lungs, which can occur in some horses after intense exercise. But the drug is widely used in North America before races because the diuretic helps horses quickly shed pounds.

"It's a performance enhancer," said Smeallie. "The fact is that only 5% of horses need Lasix to run and 95% of them take it. The reason is that you don't want to run against a horse that's taking Lasix because they have a 30-pound weight advantage.

"I think it's overused in North America, which is the only place that uses it on race day. Everywhere else in the world these horses are running and running fine without Lasix. "Getting our arms around the medication issue in racing will go a very long way toward preventing a lot of these breakdowns," Smeallie said.

The bill would empower the anti-doping authority to develop a banned drug list but it would also end the use of drugs on the day of races, which would curtail the use of Lasix. Gagliano said the push for federal legislation and new reform measures adopted by individual tracks will continue apace after Santa Anita hosts the Breeders' Cup championships on Friday and Saturday.

"Obviously we're all focused on the Breeders' Cup but our efforts won't end on Saturday night," he said. "There has got to be a constant improvement and we have to see the incidents of fatalities steadily falling."

Also Read: Mexican Senate set to pass bill to legalize marijuana in next few days

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Speeding truck kills eight in UP's Bareilly

At least eight people lost their lives while four sustained injuries in an accident with a speeding truck here on Wednesday, police said. Superintendent of Police Rural Sansar Singh said the truck first hit a motorcycle, which caught fire.T...

Elections to ICC postponed due to 'administrative reasons': JNU

The Jawaharlal Nehru University on Wednesday said the elections to the Internal Complaints Committee have been postponed due to administrative reasons. However, the universitys students union condemned the move saying the elections were pos...

Patriots sign K Folk to replace Nugent

The New England Patriots signed Nick Folk on Wednesday, one day after releasing fellow kicker Mike Nugent. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.Folk previously kicked for the Dallas Cowboys 2007-09, New York Jets 2010-16 and Tampa Bay Bucca...

NCP stages demonstration against Patil's saree distribution

The NCP on Wednesday accused Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil of influencing the voters by distributing sarees to women in Kothrud constituency, from where he won the just-concluded Assembly election. Patil won from Kothrud by defeat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019