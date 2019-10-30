International Development News
Hall of Famer, former NHL executive Gregory dies

Image Credit: Wikimedia

Hockey Hall of Fame member Jim Gregory has died at 83, the NHL announced on Wednesday. The immediate cause of death was not revealed for Gregory, who served as a league executive for four decades.

Gregory was one of the first NHL general managers to import talent from Europe, most notably defenseman Borje Salming of Sweden. "It is impossible to express the extent to which the National Hockey League family adored Jim Gregory and the loss we feel as a result of his passing," NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement. "... Jim was one of the first to welcome me to the NHL almost 27 years ago and I have treasured his friendship and relied upon his wisdom every day since. Nobody loved the game more. Nobody ever served it better. We will miss him terribly."

Gregory served as the Toronto Maple Leafs general manager from 1969-79, guiding the Original Six club to eight postseason appearances. During that time, Gregory convinced Salming to join Toronto in 1973, with the defenseman spending 16 seasons with the club before finishing his career with the Detroit Red Wings. "He was like a second father to me," the 68-year-old Salming Wednesday, per NHL.com. "I love that man ...

"People don't understand. In 1973, I came to a new country, a new league, a new city, a new culture, a new language, a new everything. And he was always there for me. Without him, I'm not sure I could have coped." The Maple Leafs also remembered Gregory on Wednesday.

"The Toronto Maple Leafs are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Jim Gregory," said Brendan Shanahan, team president, and the alternate governor said in a statement. "Jim was one of the great gentlemen of hockey. He was a friend to so many within the game -- the Leafs, the League, the Hall of Fame and beyond. His friendships and contributions to hockey were so deeply rooted. He was a living, breathing a piece of hockey history. He will be greatly missed." Gregory joined the league office as its director of central scouting and worked his way to the role of senior vice president, hockey operations and supervision.

He served as the chairman of the Hockey Hall of Fame selection committee from 1998-2014. Gregory was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame as a builder in 2007.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

